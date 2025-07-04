Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia wishes 'adopted country' US on Independence Day; it has Indian flag emoji

Sabeer Bhatia, the Indian-origin entrepreneur who co-founded Hotmail, has once again stirred debate online with his comments about India and the United States. On the occasion of America’s Independence Day, Bhatia shared a message on social media praising the US, which he called his "adopted country," while also offering advice to Indian citizens.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on the 250th anniversary of US independence, Bhatia wrote, “Happy 250th Anniversary to my adopted country,” adding an American glass emoji and the Indian flag. He followed this with a message to Indians, saying that India could achieve the same prosperity as the US if there was a shift in how people think. “The way I see it, India can become as prosperous as the US — all it takes is a change in the way its citizens think,” he wrote.

Sabeer Bhatia's post.

Faces backlash for earlier criticism of India’s economy This is not the first time Bhatia has faced criticism for his views on India. Last month, he posted on X highlighting poverty levels in the country. Referring to India’s economic pride, he questioned the celebration of being the world's fourth-largest economy while millions still struggle daily.

In a post that drew sharp reactions online, Bhatia wrote, “Instead of hanging your head in shame that 415 million people in India survive on \$3.10/day \[approx. ₹265/day], you brag about being the world's 4th largest economy. Shame on you.”

Also Read | US market opens at fresh high amid trade deal hopes, but analysts warn