Hours after leaving CBS, Stephen Colbert returns to TV on unexpected Michigan show

Stephen Colbert wasted little time stepping back in front of the cameras after concluding his 11-year run on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, making a surprise appearance on the local Michigan public-access programme Only in Monroe just one day after his CBS farewell.
The unexpected broadcast aired from Monroe, Michigan, and featured a distinctly low-budget but intentionally playful format that echoed traditional late-night television while embracing the quirks of community-access broadcasting. Colbert was joined throughout the programme by Jack White, who served as the show’s self-described “volunteer music director”.
The appearance immediately attracted attention online given its timing. Colbert had only just signed off from The Late Show, which ended after CBS and parent company Paramount decided to cancel the programme following years of declining late-night television revenues and broader restructuring within the media industry.
Opening the Michigan broadcast with characteristic sarcasm, Colbert joked: “It’s been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV,” before adding that he was grateful to appear on Monroe Community Media “before they also get acquired by Paramount.”
The programme featured appearances from several notable figures, including Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi and Eminem, alongside a virtual appearance from Byron Allen, whose comedy programme is expected to replace Colbert’s CBS timeslot. Much of the humour leaned heavily into local Michigan culture, complete with regional food jokes, local event discussions and improvised comedy sketches.
For longtime followers of Colbert’s career, the appearance carried symbolic significance. In 2015, shortly before taking over The Late Show from David Letterman, Colbert had also guest-hosted Only in Monroe as an experimental warm-up ahead of his CBS debut.
The Michigan broadcast also became a subtle vehicle for Colbert to address the controversy surrounding the cancellation of his late-night programme. While Paramount publicly described the decision as financial, speculation has persisted within parts of the entertainment industry that political tensions may also have played a role, particularly following Colbert’s repeated criticism of former US president Donald Trump and Paramount’s reported settlement related to litigation involving Trump.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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