‘House arrest’ at Trump Towers? Gurugram resident accuses M3M Builders of deactivating lift call button for him

Varun Suhag, a resident of Trump Towers, Sector 65, Gurugram, claimed that he and his family have been put under “house arrest” by M3M Builders and the management.

Suhag, who lives with his family including an ageing mother and a 1-year-old, accused the management of deactivating the lift call button for him and of stopping the delivery of goods and services to his apartment.

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According to reports, a 3 BHK apartment at Trump Towers is about ₹12 crore, while a 4 BHK costs ₹18 crore.

‘Put under house arrest’ In an X post, Suhag shared a video and a WhatsApp message that he purportedly sent to Pankaj Bansal, the manager of Trump Towers.

“I, the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram, have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management, Mr Pankaj Bansal,” he wrote in the X post.

What did Varun Suhag claim? In a WhatsApp message to Pankaj Bansal, Varun Suhag noted that his weekend has not been good due to a lack of “peaceful and free access” to his apartment.

“Your staff has informed me (rightly or wrongly) that, upon your instructions, they have stopped the entry of my personal belongings, goods, service and delivery agents, guests, my personal vehicles, and delivery vehicles to my apartment 36 C,” he wrote in the message.

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Suhag also claimed that the lift call button for his floor “has been deactivated, which is not only causing me inconvenience but is a direct threat to the safety of my family”.

“I have to call the help desk to send the lift, and the average wait time is 30 to 40 minutes, for which I have written proof,” he said, noting that his mother is a heart patient, and his young child could need medical attention immediately. “I hope you can understand what a delay of 30 to 40 minutes can mean in a medical emergency.”

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‘Kindly fix these issues’ Giving the benefit of the doubt to Bansal, Suhag said, “Now this could all also be happening without your information, by the willful and independent act of your employees, but now it is in your knowledge, and you shall be directly responsible for the inconvenience caused and all safety risks to me and my family.”

Requesting him to fix the issues, Suhag said, “…allow me peaceful and free access to my apartment, else unfortunately I have to seek legal remedies against you, as the owner of M3M.”

“This is not my wish, but I cannot make my family uncomfortable and put them at life safety risks. I am sure you can appreciate my position,” he added.

Also Read | Manasum Senior Living buys 164 units in Signature Global's Gurugram project

What's the latest update? In a latest update, Suhag said that the lift has been activated for him

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“Thanks to everyone's support, the builder sent someone and activated the lift now,” he wrote in the comment section. “I will fight this; I'm not going to let them escape.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.