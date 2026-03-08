How 5 countries are cracking down on social media influencers

Governments around the world are tightening regulations on social media influencers to protect public interest, ensure safety, and curb harmful content. China, Australia, Netherlands, Spain, and France have introduced strict measures targeting influencer activity.

China: Qualification required for influencer commentary In China, authorities have banned influencers from speaking on topics they lack expertise in. Influencers discussing professional or sensitive subjects are now required to hold appropriate qualifications. The move aims to reduce misinformation and ensure that public commentary is credible and responsible.

Australia: Protecting children online Australia has implemented a world-first policy blocking social media access for children under 16. The country has also banned child influencers, aiming to protect minors from exploitation and exposure to potentially harmful online content.

France: Fast fashion and dangerous products restricted France has banned influencers from promoting fast fashion, extreme dieting products, and risky cosmetic procedures. The country’s regulations are designed to curb harmful consumer practices and prevent social media content from encouraging unhealthy behaviors.

Netherlands: Gambling promotions banned The Netherlands has prohibited influencers from promoting online gambling. Partnerships between streamers or content creators and betting operators are now illegal, as authorities aim to protect vulnerable audiences from the risks associated with gambling and betting promotions.

Spain: Tourism influencers under scrutiny In Spain, popular tourist destinations have begun regulating or outright banning travel influencers. The crackdown comes after “selfie-tourism” damaged local environments and sparked anger among residents, forcing authorities to act against disruptive influencer behavior.

