How a ₹2.4 LPA engineer reached ₹1 crore net worth before 30

A Reddit post is making waves documenting the candid and compelling journey of a self-made professional who started with a modest ₹2.4 LPA salary in 2018 and has amassed over ₹1 crore in net worth by 2025—before turning 30. The post, shared under a popular FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) subreddit, offers a rare blend of humor, vulnerability, and insight, resonating with thousands advancing through their own career and financial paths.

“This isn’t a boast. It’s my story,” the author clarifies early on, setting the tone for a heartfelt reflection that spans childhood hardships, early career setbacks, and financial missteps. Born into a low-income family, where his father earned around ₹7–8K and his mother “maybe ₹5–7K (never asked, never dared),” the writer paints a vivid picture of life where money was scarce but ambition quietly brewed.

After scoring 89% in 10th and 12th “with minimal studying and maximum cricket,” the Redditor joined a local engineering college—not for prestige, but for a practical reason: “The college bus started from my area, so guaranteed window seat for four years.”

Graduating into a ₹2.4 LPA job in Bengaluru, he described his early years of survival and hustle with humor and honesty. “We even had fun. Tons of it,” he recalls of his three-sharing PG life and ₹2,000 monthly savings. Then came Covid, a ghosted job offer from a Big 4 firm, and finally, a life-changing HR call—received while on the toilet—which led to a ₹12 LPA offer. “I swear, I almost dropped my phone—among other things,” he quips.

His journey took another leap during the 2022 job market boom, where he cracked 13 offers and accepted one from a product-based company offering ₹32 LPA. With stock grants included, his current compensation stands around ₹45–50 LPA.

What sets this story apart isn’t just the numbers, but the grounded lifestyle that followed. “I still use the Android phone I bought in 2019,” he writes, adding that he wears ₹250 shoes with ₹1,000 soles because “you gotta protect those knees, not the brand image.”

Despite early financial missteps—his first investment was a monthly payout FD—the Redditor now invests ₹71K/month via SIPs and maintains a portfolio that grew from ₹31.61 lakhs in 2023 to ₹100.77 lakhs in 2025. “Watching it grow now feels oddly therapeutic,” he shares.