Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  How a Chennai couple opted for delivery of their baby at home using advice from a 1,000-member WhatsApp group

How a Chennai couple opted for delivery of their baby at home using advice from a 1,000-member WhatsApp group

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

In a bold move, a Chennai couple relied on a 1,000-member WhatsApp group for guidance to deliver their baby at home. This controversial decision has ignited discussions on safety and medical regulations

How a Chennai couple delivered their baby at home using advice from a 1,000-member WhatsApp group

Chennai: A couple recently delivered their baby in Kundrathur, solely relying on a WhatsApp group, without any professional help. The incident has prompted a police investigation into the matter.

According to a report by TOI, 36-year-old Manoharan, who works as an earthmover, and his 32-year-old wife Sukanya, decided to seek help from WhatsApp group called 'Home Birth Experiences.'

The WhatsApp group has around 1000 members, and is reportedly filled with posts offering advice on how to deliver a baby at home, accompanied by illustrations.

How the incident came to light

The Public Health Officer of the area filed a complaint against the couple at the Kundrathur police station after the child's birth. The complaint alleges that Manoharan's actions violated established medical safety regulations.

In response to the complaint, the police questioned Manoharan, and during their investigation, they uncovered his connection to the WhatsApp group.

Why the couple used WhatsApp

The couple chose to use WhatsApp to deliver their third child, and avoided any medical check-ups. They already had two daughters, one aged eight and the other four. When Sukanya became pregnant with their third child, they decided to forgo medical check-ups and did not seek any throughout the pregnancy.

Even when Sukanya went into labour on November 17, the couple opted to follow instructions and advice from the WhatsApp group instead of going to the hospital. Manoharan reportedly took charge of the delivery himself.

According to police, the content on the WhatsApp group was the main factor behind Manoharan's decision, reported TOI.

What's next for the new-born baby?

The local health officer told the outlet that the mother and baby would receive necessary medical assistance.

Local health officials spoke with Manoharan, explaining the risks of relying on unverified online information. They emphasised that his wife and newborn required proper professional medical care and guidance.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.