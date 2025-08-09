How a Re 2 rakhi is sold for ₹50? Shopkeeper shares business trick, netizens react: ‘IT chodo, dandhe pe baith jao’

As millions of Indians celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, a shopkeeper's business trick of selling a Re 2 rakhi for ₹50 is going viral.

In a viral Instagram video, a Rakhi wholesaler shared that a simple rakhi thread, costing Re 2, can be easily sold for ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, and even ₹100 if the packaging is right.

In the viral video, a wholesaler from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar instructs the content creator that he can sell a standard rakhi for a high price using elegant packaging. “The fancier your packaging, the higher the price you can charge,” he claimed.

The shopkeeper also guaranteed that people would buy these rakhis for higher prices “without a doubt”.

To explain his business trick, the wholesaler showed a Re 2 rakhi in the video and said that without packaging, it can only be sold for a nominal amount. However, he said, if the retailers use enhanced packaging to change their appearance, they can increase their price tag.

He then showed him a standard plastic card, which buyers can purchase for selling the rakhi for at least ₹10. He then put the rakhi in a plastic box and shared that it could now be sold for ₹50.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens were divided over this “brilliant” business trick by the rakhi wholesaler. While some social media users felt it was cheating, others argued that the actual profit was very low.

“Customer murkh nahi hain (Customers aren't stupid),” a user said.

“Bhai customer bhi dekhte hai reels,” a user said, reminding the vlogger that buyers also watch these reels and feel cheated.

A user joked: “Khareedne wali lrkiyaan hoti hai...aaraam se bik jayega. (Women are the primary buyers. Can be easily sold at higher prices.)”

“IT chodo, dandhe pe baith jao (leave IT, sit on business),” a user joked, highlighting the mass layoffs in the IT sector.

“Chilla chillla ke sabko scheme Bata de,” a user quipped.

“Aise hi nahi har saal 12 hazar crore ka business nahi hota rakhi ka,” another added.

A user praised the wholesaler's “business mindset” and said, “Packaging is the king.”