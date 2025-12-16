How Alia Bhatt's parenting style is different from Ranbir Kapoor’s, ‘Fathers are always doing the fun things’

During a lighthearted chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt once shared how her daughter, Raha, viewed her as a mother. Her comments have sparked discussions about parenting roles and how children see their parents differently.

During one of the episodes of What Women Want on YouTube, Alia said she handled most of the “management” for her daughter. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is in charge of fun and play.

Kareena agreed. According to her, mothers usually manage routines, food and instructions. Fathers, on the other hand, become the playful ones who run around and entertain.

“Management, because management is easy, Alia. Because we're like instructing people, like yeh karo, khana, yeh, that, that. Yeah, so that's what even I do as happy. So fathers are always doing the fun things. Fun, games, play,” Kareena said.

Alia recalled a funny moment when Raha described people around her. She called Ayan Mukerji “fun” and said her father was fun too. When Alia asked about herself, Raha paused and replied, “little fun”. That made Alia jokingly complain to Ranbir.

“I called up Ranbir immediately, ‘Our daughter just said I'm not fun’,” she laughingly said.

According to Kareena, kids find whoever plays with them the most as fun. Alia added that Raha knew exactly whom to complain to and often listened more easily to her father.

“I feel she can walk all over me, at least currently. Like, I get scared of her. Sometimes, when she says ‘no’, I can't put my foot down. Ranbir can make some fake ‘hmm hmm’ kind of voice with her. And, she might listen to him. But, then, she might not listen to him either. So, she's really in this very juicy development phase right now,” Alia said about Raha.

At the time of the interaction, Raha was nearly 2 years old. She was born on 6 November 2022.

‘Me time’ for new mothers Alia Bhatt also spoke honestly about how her idea of “me time” had changed after becoming a mother to Raha. She said that, by the end of the day, she was usually very tired, so her quiet moments came when Ranbir was busy shooting.

At that time, she relaxes by watching an episode of Friends, eating dinner, scrolling through YouTube or reels, and chatting with friends. She feels content with these small breaks even though they are limited.

“Me-time is also very important for self-growth and self-reflection. For example, I have been doing therapy for a couple of years. Now, life has been so hectic that I've not even been able to do that properly. I'm doing it for 20 minutes and running and rushing,” Alia said.