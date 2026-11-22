An IIT Delhi graduate who once put his startup ambitions on hold to repay his family's debt has shared on X how he went from working at Google to building a mobile-app business generating over ₹2 crore, surviving multiple failed ventures and launching an AI startup.

Yash Garg said he discovered during his second year at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi that his family owed more than ₹1 crore. His father had invested in under-construction properties from developers such as Jaypee and Wave through home loans. Delayed projects, however, left the family servicing EMIs while borrowing from friends, relatives and credit cards.

After collection agents began visiting their home, Garg made a list of the family's outstanding loans. The principal alone exceeded ₹1 crore. He decided to put his startup dream on hold, secure a high-paying job and repay the debt.

From IIT placements to Google Garg initially targeted high-frequency trading firms but was rejected by Tower Research in the final round of campus placements. He eventually joined Cohesity at an annual salary of ₹18 lakh in 2019.

He moved to Bengaluru, kept his monthly expenses below ₹20,000 and sent most of his earnings home. Later, he joined travel technology company Spotnana as a founding engineer. However, he found that much of his salary was going towards credit card interest, with little reduction in the principal.

A college senior referred him to Google. After four months of preparation and rejections from Uber and Coinbase, Garg secured a role on Google's Search team.

How a ₹ 2.1 lakh MacBook led to a ₹ 2 crore business With around ₹80 lakh of family debt still outstanding, Garg started a mobile-app business with his father, with Google's permission.

Their initial Android apps and games failed to generate revenue. Garg then decided to target Apple's iOS ecosystem. He invested ₹2.1 lakh in a MacBook Pro, rebuilt their most downloaded Android game for iOS in six days and launched it on the App Store.

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According to Garg, the game recovered the laptop's cost within days. Revenue grew from ₹6 lakh in the first month to ₹24 lakh in the fourth. Over 18 months, the games crossed 200,000 downloads and generated more than ₹2 crore in revenue, he said.

The earnings, along with his salary, helped the family repay the outstanding debt. They cleared the final loan in June 2023, after which Garg resigned from Google.

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12 failed games, a SaaS breakthrough and an AI startup His next venture did not take off immediately. Garg said 12 games he built over four months failed, partly because Apple's privacy changes had disrupted the economics of hyper-casual games.

He pivoted to SaaS, first exploring Shopify apps before choosing monday.com as a platform for building business applications. His first app failed, but a subsequent product addressing a major user-requested problem brought his first paying customer in April 2024.

The business, Super Workday, now has more than 300 paying customers, mostly in the US, and is approaching $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), according to Garg.