How Apple iWatch ’saved’ Remo D’Souza during heart attack

Silent heart attack cases increasing worldwide. Recently, choreographer Remo D'Souza shared how his Apple iWatch helped him detecting his heart attack symptoms. Prompt medical attention provided with help from Salman Khan.

First Published08:03 AM IST
Choreographer Remo D'Souza recently shared how his Apple iWatch saved his life way back in 2020.
Choreographer Remo D'Souza recently shared how his Apple iWatch saved his life way back in 2020.

Over the past two years, there has been a significant rise in silent heart attack cases in India and across the world. Apart from cases, where the heart attack occurs without any symptoms, there are cases where the symptoms are so common that they are overlooked and associated with fatigue and indigestion. Famous choreographer Remo D'Souza faced a similar dilemma when he faced a sharp chest pain, commonly felt during indigestion, when a major heart attack struck him in 2020. During that time, when Remo D’Souza wanted to overlook the symptoms, it was his Apple iWatch which raised alarm after a quick ECG.

In a Jist interview with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, the famous choreographer shared how his Apple iWatch saved him when he was struck by a heart attack. Recalling the whole incident, Remo D’Souza shared how he felt a sharp pain at the centre of his chest. Since the pain was similar to that one feels during indigestion and acidity, Remo tried different measures like lying down on the floor, taking some rest to feel better.

However, when the situation didn’t improve, Remo’s wife Lizelle D’Souza tied her Apple iWatch around his wrist for a quick health assessment. The device instantly detected the health issue after an abnormal electrocardiogram (ECG).

An ECG is a test that checks the functioning of our heart by measuring the organ’s electrical activity. Within seconds, the couple headed towards the hospital, where doctors informed them that Remo D’Souza had suffered a heart attack. 

 While recalling the moment when doctor confirmed about Remo D'Souza's heart attack, his wife Lizelle, shared how she was left dumbstruck with the information. At that moment, she made the first call to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the Jist interview, she revealed how the actor made all the arrangements which were needed for Remo D'Souza's treatment.

