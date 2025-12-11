How Bobby Deol stays fit at 56: Dr Pal breaks down his diet and routine

Bobby Deol, 56, continues to defy age with his sharp looks and sculpted physique—a transformation that reignited his career with Animal and left younger actors scrambling to keep up. While many wonder what keeps the Humraaz star this lean and muscular, California-based gastroenterologist Dr. Palaniappan Manickam (popularly known as Dr Pal) has broken down the actor’s disciplined eating habits in a new video.

According to Dr Pal, Bobby’s fitness at 56 is not just the result of time in the gym. It is rooted in a consistently clean, balanced diet built around moderation, mindful portions and minimal processing.

How Bobby Deol stays fit at 56, as explained by Dr Pal Eggs for breakfast Bobby begins his day with eggs, but keeps portions in check. Dr Pal notes that eggs are an excellent protein source and even featured in his own weight-loss journey. He highlights that egg whites offer protein with lower cholesterol, while yolks can be eaten in moderation. The real problem, he says, is when eggs are cooked with heavy butter, cheese or oil, which makes the meal calorie dense.

A flexible approach to carbohydrates Carbs are not the villain, Dr Pal stresses—what matters is timing and quantity. Bobby avoids bread on days when he wants to reduce carbs but adds wholesome options like oats or bread with eggs when his activity level is higher. This flexible method of adjusting carbs to match energy needs, he says, reflects a deeper understanding of nutrition.

Oats for gut health Steel-cut oats are a regular part of Bobby Deol’s meals. Rich in complex carbs and fibre, they support stable energy and better digestion. Dr Pal points out that the type of oats matters—instant varieties with added sugar should be avoided. The actor’s choice of fibre-rich foods shows his focus extends beyond muscle building to maintaining gut health.

Lean protein and vegetables Bobby’s meals often feature grilled chicken, fish and plenty of leafy greens. According to Dr Pal, this classic combination supports a lean body composition: lean protein aids muscle repair, while vegetables provide essential fibre for digestion. Light cooking methods—less oil, simple seasoning—make a significant difference.

Home-cooked comfort Despite his rigorous fitness routine, Bobby does not skip traditional home-cooked dishes such as dal, gourds or lentils. Dr Pal says these nutrient-dense foods deliver nourishment without excessive fats or sugars, helping him sustain his routine without feeling deprived.