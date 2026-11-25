A train passenger’s overnight journey took a frustrating turn when he boarded his AC 2-tier coach with a confirmed ticket for berth number 54—only to discover that the coach had just 52 berths.

The passenger, Ishan Bajpai, took to social media platform X to share his ordeal while travelling on Train 15132 (BCY-NPR Express) from Varanasi City.

His post, accompanied by a screenshot of his confirmed ticket and a video from inside the coach, quickly drew attention online and prompted a response from Indian Railways.

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‘Left without a confirmed seat at 10:45 PM’ According to the ticket screenshot shared by Bajpai, his booking showed a confirmed status for berth 54 (Side Upper) in coach A1 (CNF/A1/54/SU).

However, upon boarding late at night around 10:45 PM, he found that the berth numbering in the coach ended at 52.

Tagging Railway Seva and the Ministry of Railways in his post, Bajpai wrote: “Travelling on Train 15132 tonight. My ticket confirms A1/54, but the coach has only 52 berths. Being left without your confirmed seat at 10:45 PM, on an overnight journey, is extremely frustrating. Complaint raised on 139. How can this happen?”

In the video clip, he can be seen walking through the coach and recording the berth numbers to show that seat 54 did not exist. He also noted that he had lodged a formal complaint via the railway helpline 139.

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Indian Railways responds Following the viral post, Railway Seva—the official grievance-handling handle of Indian Railways—acknowledged the complaint and expressed regret over the inconvenience.

“We regret the experience you had,” Railway Seva responded, stating that the matter had been escalated to the concerned official for necessary action.

The handle also advised Bajpai to wait for the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), noting that the onboard official would have the correctly mapped seating chart and his actual berth number.

Social media reacts The mix-up sparked a wave of reactions on X, with several social media users questioning how the reservation system could allot a non-existent berth.

“These incidents create fear among the public. The railway must resolve this,” one user commented.

Another user advised waiting for the TTE to resolve the mapping issue, while others shared similar experiences of unexpected coach and berth changes during their journeys.

“Railways seems to have overdelivered. More than 100% berth numbers. Stupid software!” a user said.