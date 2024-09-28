How China’s sewage pipe explosion sent human excreta flying; ‘Stinks’: Netizens react over viral video | Watch

  • In Nanning, China, a bizarre explosion involving human waste shot up 33 feet, covering roads and vehicles in excreta. Viral videos showcasing the chaos left netizens buzzing.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Sep 2024, 02:16 PM IST
In China's Nanning a sewage pipe explosion soaked bikers, cars, pedestrians and even pets in human waste.
In China’s Nanning a sewage pipe explosion soaked bikers, cars, pedestrians and even pets in human waste.(Screengrab @X)

China's recent explosion in Nanning was different from the typical blasts we come across as it involved human excreta. Biker, cars, pedestrians and even pets plying around cesspool road were left smudged in streaks of human waste on September 24 after a bizarre turn of events. Human waste shot up as high as 33 feet into the air before turning the city into a yellowish-brown stinky pool.

Unsuspecting pedestrians were left soaked in human excreta from head to toe. In the aftermath of the sewage blast, motorists and pedestrians were forced to navigate along the stinky avenue. As per media reports, officials conducted a huge clean-up operation after the blast.

The cesspool explosion reportedly occurred when construction workers were conducting a pressure test on a newly installed sewage pipe, The Mirror reported. In the horrifying incident, several vehicles sustained damages, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

A viral dashcam video clip shows car passing by the explosion site, whose windscreen gets completely smeared in human waste following a billowing explosion. Blinding the driver, the human waste swipes across the windscreen as the driver uses wiper blade for a clearer sight.

Netizens strongly reacted to the visuals showing human excreta flying in the air and covering car's running on a busy road in southern China. A user said, “Aw man, that stinks.” Another commented, “There must have been backpressure. I do hope no one was sitting on the potty in that city.” A third user remarked, “So quite literally a shit storm.” A fourth user sarcastically stated, “It’s true. Shit happens”

A fourth user wrote, “Me, the driver (unironically): OH SHIT!!! seriously though this is my WORST nightmare. The other one is my toilet exploding while im taking a dump.” Responding to this comment, another replied, “For real, but if I had to choose, I’d gladly have my own shit explode on me than half the city’s shit explode on me.” A fifth user wrote, “I can only imagine the chaos and the clean-up that will follow.” 

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHow China’s sewage pipe explosion sent human excreta flying; ‘Stinks’: Netizens react over viral video | Watch

