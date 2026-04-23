How close is MS Dhoni from returning to field in IPL 2026? CSK batting coach Michael Hussey shares latest fitness update

The return of MS Dhoni has been a pertinent question whenever Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). On Thursday against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, the question was the same before captain Ruturaj Gaikwad disappointed the fans with his remark of “all thanks to the legend (Dhoni) who is not here unfortunately” when asked about the crowd reception for the team in Mumbai.

Dhoni was initially ruled out for two weeks on March 28, due to a calf strain. Although two weeks have passed a long before, Dhoni wooed his fans by keeping wickets for the first time in 2026 season at the nets on the eve of the game. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey revealed Dhoni is not 100% match fit, thus delaying his return for the five-time champions.

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“Yeah, he's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we're hopeful maybe in the next few games. We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” Hussey told the broadcaster during a mid-match interview when asked about Dhoni's fitness.

CSK's MS Dhoni with a robotic camera dog during a practice session.

“But obviously he needs to be close to 100% ready to give his best. Because he's been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” added the former Australian opener.

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Will MS Dhoni keep wickets on return? With Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma in the side as wicketkeepers, there were speculations on whether Dhoni will play a full game or come as an impact sub, thus defining his role as a pure batter.

Putting water to those speculations, Hussey stated that Dhoni will certainly be behind the stumps on return. "Oh, I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he's had the calf injury, it's just the running and late in innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that.

"But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting, he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf," added Hussey. In the process, Dhoni missed the seventh game for CSK in IPL 2026 due to a calf strain, including the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

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CSK ride on Sanju Samson magic at Wankhede Meanwhile, Sanju Samson smashed his fifth IPL century, as his 101 not out powered CSK to 207/6 against Mumbai Indians. The CSK opener and keeper-batter stayed till the end and held the innings together with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

Samson hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 54-ball knock. It was his second century for CSK. For Mumbai Indians, Allah Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar took two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah (1/31) was tidy.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in