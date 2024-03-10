How did adult film star Sophia Leone die?
Adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead inside her apartment on March 1. Her death was confirmed by her family member who also said that the police investigation in the matter is underway
American adult film star, Sophia Leone, was found unresponsive in her apartment a week ago. The death of the 26-year-old model is the fourth such incident in the industry after the demise of Kagney Lee, Emily Willis, and Jesse Jane. The death has raised a lot of speculations as a few days ago, adult star Emily Willis, lost her life while undergoing treatment at a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.