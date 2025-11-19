How did Anunay Sood die? Cocaine, likely drug overdose – new details emerge

Anunay Sood, a popular Dubai-based travel influencer, who passed away at the age of 32 in Las Vegas earlier this month, reportedly died from a drug overdose.

According to a report by 8 News Now, officers found Anunay Sood's dead body in a room at the Wynn Las Vegas on 6 November. Police also found narcotics in the room along with Sood’s body, reported the outlet.

Sood was in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Concours 2025, a car show, according to posts on his Instagram account.

How did Anunay Sood die? A woman who was staying with Sood told police that around 4 am that day, she and Sood had purchased what they believed was cocaine from a man on the casino floor. She said that she, Sood, and another woman used the substance and then fell asleep. When the two women woke up about an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive, mentioned the report by 8 News Now.

Officers reportedly also found a small bag with an unknown white substance in the hotel room and other evidence that the group snorted the powder.

Who was Anunay Sood? Anunay Sood featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who began by documenting his travels on Instagram and later went on to run a marketing firm.

Anunay Sood's family confirmed his death in an emotional social media post

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognisable travel influencers. He was known for his striking travel visuals, drone photography and adventure content, and regularly collaborated with global tourism boards and brands.

Anunay Sood net worth Anunay Sood is estimated to have a net worth between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore (approximately $850,000–$1.2 million). According to media reports, his earnings came from a diverse portfolio of businesses and collaborations.

How did Anunay Sood become popular? Anunay Sood's journey as an influencer began with a naive and silly attempt at a vlog in Spiti, where he only had to try seven times to reach ‘paradise’. With every trip to the mountains, his love for photography deepened, eventually shaping his life around travel and content creation. Over time, Anunay began sharing his experiences online, honing his craft with striking visuals and heartfelt storytelling that soon became his signature style.