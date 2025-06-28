How did Shefali Jariwala die? Tragic end to ‘Kaanta Laga’ actor at 42 leaves fans, co-stars in shock

Famous actress Shefali Jariwala, who is widely recognised as the “Kaanta Laga girl” and a former participant on Bigg Boss 13, passed away at the age of 42 following a sudden cardiac arrest on Friday night.

Her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with three others, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, where she was declared dead on arrival, as confirmed by hospital reception staff, a report by the Times of India said.

Her body was later taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the report noted.

Post by journalist Vickey Lalwani.

According to a post by journalist Vickey Lalwani, “I can confirm that she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality hospital (opposite Star Bazaar Andheri) about 45 minutes prior to this post. Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others. This news was confirmed by the reception staff of the hospital, who said, "Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body." We asked for the RMO who took over the call and simply said, “For further details, please speak to Dr Vijay Lulla (cardiologist).”

Actress Divyanka Tripathi expressed her shock and sorrow upon hearing about Shefali Jariwala’s untimely passing. Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, “Still can’t process the news about Shefali. Gone too soon. Deeply sad for her husband and the family. 🙏”

Actor Aly Goni wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace 💔"