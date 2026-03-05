How do astronauts bathe in space? Shubhanshu Shukla explains the process behind ‘world’s most expensive sponge bath'

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday, responded to ‘one of the most asked questions’ - “How astronauts stay fresh in space?” Explaining the process, he said it is essentially “the world’s most expensive sponge bath,” adding that the routine begins with what he described as “an unassuming bag.”

The Ashok Chakra awardee said the process begins with a small sealed bag containing a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo. Astronauts add water to the bag, allowing the cloth to become fully saturated before opening it.

“It starts with this unassuming bag. Inside sits a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo — compact, efficient, and decidedly unglamorous. Add water, and the cloth becomes fully saturated. Tear open the bag, and you've got yourself the world's most expensive sponge bath,” Shukla posted on X, along with a video.

What happens to the towel after use? After use, the towel “goes to its designated spot,” where the moisture it contains is pulled into the spacecraft’s water reclamation system. This ensures that the water can be recycled — a crucial practice in space where every drop must be conserved.

“So no, it's not a hot shower after a long day,” Shukla said, adding that despite the limitations, the system works well and “gets the job done” for “250 miles above the Earth.”

‘Did you notice…’ Shukla further pointed out a small but fascinating detail from the demonstration - at one point his phone remained suspended mid-air.

“Interestingly, did you notice I left my phone suspended mid air for some time. You do not need a mobile holder in Space,” Shukla wrote in his post caption.

Unlike life on Earth, where gravity pulls objects down and devices need holders or stands to stay in place, things behave very differently in space.

In microgravity, objects do not fall the way they do on Earth, because of which astronauts do not need a phone holder — devices can simply float beside them in mid-air until they are moved.

Shubhanshu Shukla part of Gaganyaan mission Group Captain Shukla is among the four astronauts who have been selected for the Gaganyaan mission.

The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight programme currently under development. It aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day mission to space and bring them back safely to Earth.

When would Gaganyaan mission launch? India aims to launch Gaganyaan mission in 2027, as per ISRO.

“I think, as a nation, what we are trying to do with Mission Gaganyaan has only been done by three other countries in the world,” Shukla had earlier told reporters in Bengaluru.

