How do celebrities stay fit? Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals: ‘It’s not…'

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has also guided Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani on their fitness journeys, recently lifted the curtain on how actors manage to look picture-perfect on screen. He revealed that the results that we see on screen “is not luck,” but a product of ‘strategy’ and ‘discipline.’

Advertisement

“It's not luck – it's strategy, discipline and expert guidance," Channa posted on his Instagram. He broke down all of it, explaining how stars manage to stay fit even amid gruelling shoots.

How do stars stay fit during film shoots? “Celebrities stay fit during film shoots because they work really hard, consistently, over the years,” Channa explained. “This isn’t something that happens in a day. They work out throughout the year, which is why they look so fit for a specific movie.”

He added, “On top of that, depending on the movie’s requirements, they start planning months in advance, sometimes 4-6 months before shooting. They follow strict diet-specific workouts to achieve the look needed for their character. And once they reach that physique, maintaining it is equally important, especially since shooting days can stretch up to 12 hours.”

Advertisement

What's the key to consistency? Vinod Channa further explained that even with jam-packed schedules, stars don’t let fitness slide. “Whenever they get time, they make sure to work out and stick to a disciplined diet. Their meals don’t get compromised. This consistent effort allows them to match the character’s look perfectly, and that’s why the final result on screen looks flawless and earns appreciation from audiences,” Channa shared.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, it isn’t about quick fixes or last-minute crash diets.