Mahakumbh 2025: Google celebrates the ongoing Maha Kumbh with a rose petal animation on its search screen. On searching words such as 'Kumbh', 'Maha Kumbh', 'Kumbh Mela', 'Mahakumbh' or similar words, the screen displays an animation where the background shows virtual rose petals.

This animation can be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. Users also have a third option where they can dismiss the animation.

"Google search engine uniquely celebrates the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. When you search Maha Kumbh, it will shower petals on the screen in honour of Maha Kumbh," according to a message posted on Mahakumbh X handle.

The Mahakumbh is one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world, held in Prayagraj on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025 The Mahakumbh Mela is held once every 12 years. The bathing rituals called the Shahi will take place on January 14, the festival of Makar Sankranti, January 29, Mauni Amavasya, and February 3, Basant Panchami.

Nearly, 5 crore people have attended the Mela in the first two days. The Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, due to the massive number of devotees arriving at the venue, the Prayagraj administration has established an AI-based computerized lost and found centre.