From tracking ‘Sharma Sweets’ to ‘Chai Tapris’ - How Google Maps got a desi makeover over the years

A data science expert took to LinkedIn to explain how Google Maps got a desi makeover in India over time, adapting to the way locals understood directions beyond the Western grid system.

Shashwat Prem, a Product Manager at Eureka Forbes, highlighted that Indians use “Take a left after the banyan tree,” “Next to Sharma Sweets,” “Opposite the mandir,” as their landmarks for navigating through areas.

“Google Maps didn’t understand India at first,” he said, adding that it was launched in India using the same model as the West—structured addresses, road names, and grid-based navigation.

“But on the ground, we used a different language.”

Sharing an anecdote, Shashwat said he was visiting a local area in Lucknow last month when he was suddenly reminded of the Indian way of navigation, beyond Google Maps.

He said it was late at night, and the official street name and the direct route that Google Maps had provided him with were closed.

So, he resorted to taking directions from a local guy, who said, “Take a U-turn from the dairy, and then go till you find the first ‘gulley’.”

“Maps had no idea,” Shashwat quipped.

However, he highlighted that over time, Google has adapted.

“It started indexing tiny kirana stores, chai tapris, and landmarks that only locals knew. Business pins became more useful than street names,” he said, adding that today, Google Maps has started to sound more like that in the US.

“It’s not just localisation—it’s cultural integration. And it didn’t come from day one,” he exclaimed.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens agreed with Shashwat's observation, saying, “Navigating culture is as important as navigating roads.” However, a few users also pointed out that Google's understanding of routes still lags, especially in hilly areas.

“In India, the banyan tree gives better directions than satellite signals. Glad tech finally realised that navigating culture is as important as navigating roads,” a social media user said.

“Best one so far is - ‘Take Flyover’...game changer,” a user added.

A netizen said: “I think localisation of any product to the country it is launched in makes a lot of sense. The whole point of helping people is out is to entrench within their existing lives and make it easier/better. This has extended to all walks of life including entertainment, lifestyle products and durables as well.”

“The Million Dollar question is: Maps adapted; when will other MNCs doing business in India adapt?” asked another user.