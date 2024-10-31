How important is credibility score to find a dating match? THIS app lets you choose partners with high credit scores

In the online dating scenario where everything once was just based on how good the pictures were or the witty prompt replies, dating app TrulyMadly's new feature has changed how women choose their men.

Arshdeep Kaur
31 Oct 2024
TrulyMadly allows people with great credit scores to display a badge on their profile.
TrulyMadly allows people with great credit scores to display a badge on their profile.(Pixabay)

In an already never-ending list of dating dealbreakers, a surprising new addition—the credibility score—has caught the Internet's attention. Now, being a 6’5" man in finance is not enough; a high credit score is the ultimate dating flex.

A credit score reveals a person’s creditworthiness and likelihood of repaying debts based on their financial history; a higher credit score signifies financial responsibility.

In a post on X, TrulyMadly's co-founder and CEO, Snehil Khanor, shared that the dating app now allows people with great credit scores - AKA CRED members with a minimum score of 750 – to display a badge on their profile.

TrulyMadly profile showing CRED badge on right hand corner
In response to an X user’s suggestion to create a dating app that matches people based on credit, the CEO shared that TrulyMadly already has a tie-up with CRED.

“Users can link their CRED account with their TM account and if they are a CRED member then they get a CRED batch on their profile signifying high credit score,” he said.

And what they found is HUGE!!

Khanor said the profiles that signalled high credit scores got twice the number of swipes and matches!

“CRED-linked male profiles get ~2x more likes and matches vs normal,” he said.

Making smarter financial decisions is, therefore, the new ultimate way to get the right swipe.

Why credit score?

A credit score is one metric that tells all about the state of your finances, your ability to pay back the credit, and the ultimate sign of adulting—paying your bills on time.

If you’re still wondering what women want, it may be time to get your life together and pay debts on time!

31 Oct 2024
