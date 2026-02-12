How is AI taking over jobs? Parineeti Chopra shares startup CEO Matt Shumer's post: ‘This should scare you to the core'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, sharing a startup founder's post on artificial intelligence (AI), said people should recognise what the novel technology is, and then they should be scared to the core, given its global impact.

The 37-year-old film star shared AI startup founder Matt Shumer's detailed analysis of AI in her recent social media post on the social media platform X.

“Something we’ve (all?) known, but couldn’t describe it well. This article does it. This should scare you. To. The. Core,” said Parineeti Chopra in her post.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra's post comes at a time when people around the world are buzzing over concerns of whether AI is set to replace jobs and how it will change the future of humanity, as companies boost their artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Who is Matt Shumer? Matt Shumer is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OthersideAI, which is an applied AI firm providing advanced autocomplete tools powered by large-scale AI systems like GPT-3.

Advertisement

With nearly a decade of experience working with artificial intelligence and technology, on 10 February, Shumer shared a detailed analysis of his take on AI, how it is set to take away jobs from people, and what they should do to take advantage of it in the modern world.

Also Read | X Product Head says AI agents will make phone calls and email ‘unusable'

How is AI taking over jobs? In his post giving examples, Matt Shumer said that jobs like Legal work, Financial analysis, Writing and Content, Software engineering, Medical analysis, and Customer services are among many where AI can have a major effect.

However, he also said that if someone's job is not mentioned above, then that does not mean someone's job is safe from AI. “Almost all knowledge work is being affected,” he said.

Advertisement

The founder, citing Dario Amodei, who is allegedly the most safety-focused CEO in the AI industry, said that AI is set to eliminate 50% entry-level white-collar jobs within the next one to five-year period.

He explained how this move is different from the previous technology wave of ‘automation’ as AI is not just replacing one specific skill, but is becoming a “general substitute” for cognitive work.

“AI isn't replacing one specific skill. It's a general substitute for cognitive work. It gets better at everything simultaneously. When factories automated, a displaced worker could retrain as an office worker. When the internet disrupted retail, workers moved into logistics or services. But AI doesn't leave a convenient gap to move into. Whatever you retrain for, it's improving at that too,” said Matt Shumer in his detailed post.

Advertisement

The AI startup founder also said that if a job can be done using a computer, then it is not safe from AI in the medium term.

“If your job happens on a screen (if the core of what you do is reading, writing, analysing, deciding, communicating through a keyboard) then AI is coming for significant parts of it. The timeline isn't ‘someday.’ It's already started,” said Shumer.

He also said that eventually robots will also handle “physical work” too, even though they are not there yet, but AI terms have a way of becoming "here" faster than anyone expects.

6 key things to challenge AI takeover 1. Use AI for benefits: The founder also recommended that people start using AI seriously and not just as a search engine if they want to stay updated with the latest times and technology.

Advertisement

2. Don't ask quick questions: People should not ask just quick questions to their AI search engines; they should use it as a tool, pushing it into their actual workflow.

“Don't just ask it quick questions. That's the mistake most people make. They treat it like Google and then wonder what the fuss is about. Instead, push it into your actual work,” he said.

Also Read | Two-hour deepfake takedown rule sparks Big Tech compliance furore

3. Don't assume: People using AI should not assume that the technology can't do something just because it is too hard. Giving an example, the startup founder said that if one is a lawyer, instead of just using the tool for quick research questions, asking the search engine to draft a counterproposal would be the use of its capabilities.

Advertisement

4. Most important year of your career: Matt Shumer said that there is a brief window for people to work utilising the capabilities of AI, as most people at companies are ignoring this. Hence, someone who can use AI to deliver better results will not be the “most valuable person in the room.”

5. No ego: People who dismiss AI, calling it a “fad”, as it diminishes their expertise, are the ones to assume that their field is special and immune to the technology takeover. Hence, it's better not to assume the same and, without ego, understand what's at stake.

6. Lean into what's hardest to replace: The founder highlighted that some things will take longer for AI to displace, like relations and trust in certain jobs, which takes years to build, or roles that require physical presence with licensed accountability are among others where the adoption of AI will be slowed by compliance liability.

Advertisement