How is Bakrid different from Eid-al Fitr? From moon sighting to significance — all about 2 major Muslim festivals

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or Eid-ul-Azha, is right around the corner, with preparations in full swing for grand celebrations, as this is the second of the two main festivals in Islam. The first is Eid al-Fitr, commonly known as Meethi Eid or the Festival of Breaking the Fast.

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Bakrid and Eid al-Fitr dates Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid al-Fitr is observed after the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan comes to a close, marking the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month.

Notably, Bakrid is observed two months and nine days after Eid-ul-Fitr. Although both dates are decided by the lunar observance, they differ in terms of the time when the crescent moon is sighted. Bakrid is observed on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon and falls around the Hajj pilgrimage. Unlike Eid al-Adha, the date of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the Shawwal moon (hilal), the new crescent, which is sighted on the last day of Ramadan, the final day of fasting. Hence, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, as the moon is sighted the night before the new month begins.

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Bakrid 2026 date This year, the crescent moon for Bakrid was sighted on 18 May in India. Hence, the festival will be observed on 28 May rather than the earlier designated public holiday on 27 May. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on 21 March after the crescent was sighted on 20 March.

Both festivals, celebrated for three days, are joyous occasions when Muslims around the world come together to offer morning prayers, but they are distinct in essence.

Significance of Bakrid and Eid al-Fitr Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of submission to God. Muslims celebrate this festival by offering the sacrifice of animals and distributing the meat among family, friends, relatives and the poor.

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On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, stories of the Prophet’s life are recalled to reflect on his teachings of compassion and emphasis is laid on the Prophet Muhammad's preachings. According to the scriptures, the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad for the first time during the month of Ramadan. This makes it a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.

Significance of physical moon sighting Muslims follow the Islamic lunar calendar, which means the Eid festival date shifts by about 10–11 days each year. The Islamic calendar comprises 12 months, each lasting 29 or 30 days, and begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, known as ‘hilal’ in Arabic. The start and end of every month are determined by this sighting.

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Since crescent visibility depends on geography, weather conditions and time zones, different regions of the world might celebrate Eid on different dates. Typically, India celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia, but there have been rare instances when both countries observed Eid on the same day.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home How is Bakrid different from Eid-al Fitr? From moon sighting to significance — all about 2 major Muslim festivals