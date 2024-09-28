How Kate Middleton urged Royals to reach out to ‘homesick’ Prince Harry? Experts say ‘she was the driving force behind…’

Despite troubled ties between Prince Harry and William, it was difficult to difficult for Kate Middleton to not react even after knowing about his brother-in-law's homesickness.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Kate Middleton was the main force behind Prince Harry's birthday message from the Royal family.
Royal's public message for Prince Harry on his birthday came as a surprise, as Prince William and Harry are not even talking to each other after the release of the latter's controversial biography ‘Spare’. The message, a public acknowledgement of The Duke of Sussex by the Royals in years, was the result of Kate Middleton's effort, according to experts.

Kate was the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she is attempting to restore peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal family and his family brother, said a person familiar with the matter.

“Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late,” Express cited a source referring to Bella.

Princess Kate Middleton organised a sweet message to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday message after finding out that he was ‘homesick’, reported Times of India.

Prince Harry turned forty on September 15th. As he celebrated the day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two kids in the US, William and Kate posted a surprise social media post from the royal family on their account.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” read the post dedicated to the Duke of Sussex.

The ten-word acknowledgement by the Royals sent ripples across the royal experts and observers and also sparked numerous reactions from the royal family fans.

The Princess of Wales ensured that despite Prince Harry living thousands of kilometres away from his royal family, he receives a heart-warming wish from the family.

Urging husband William for the social media acknowledgment of Prince Harry's birthday, Kate Middleton said that “it is not the time for resentment” and the world must know that the Royals give most attention to family values and love, the source added. The source also added the outreach meant a great deal to Harry.

Earlier, it was reported that Prince Harry his trying his best to return to the Royal family, however, it is still difficult for the Royals to accept the couple unless they apologise for their public statements about the family.

