MBA Chai Wala Praful Billore shared screenshots of the disabled man's message, including a photo of his new work ID on microblogging platform X.

Popular Indian entrepreneur and founder of MBA Chai Wala recently took to X to share the inspirational journey of a disabled man named Bude Singh, who landed a job at Groww in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his post, the MBA Chai Wala founder revealed that he had paid ₹75,000 for Singh's college fees. According to Billore, Singh, who comes from Kukshi in the Dhar district, had requested him for financial assistance.

Billore shared screenshots of the physically handicapped man's message, including a photo of his new work ID as a celebration of the milestone. The MBA Chai Wala founder emphasised how “the power of a small act of kindness" can change someone’s life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MBA Chai Wala founder praises Bude Singh The MBA Chai Wala founder said he was proud to be a part of Bude Singh's journey and that Singh's employment at Groww was a testament to the physically handicapped man's resilience.

“Today, I am thrilled to learn that Bude is now employed at Groww in Bangalore, a testament to his resilience, hard work, and determination. It is incredibly fulfilling to see how far he has come and how the support he received has contributed to his success," Praful Billore continued in his long post on X.

Netizens give mixed reactions; seek jobs Praful Billore's social media post garnered over six lakh views, with a host of mixed reactions from X users. While many users praised Praful Billore for his act of kindness and praised Bude Singh's resilience, many called out the MBA Chai Wala founder for publicising it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Wow ! This is great!" commented one user.

Meanwhile, another user slammed Praful, stating, “Good gesture but why publicise it? Those we help have self respect too. Helping someone makes us feel better about our privilege. Better to do it quietly rather than beating our own trumpet of kindness on social media."