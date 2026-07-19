Football fever is breaking hearts, literally. Buenos Aires doctors report a surge in cardiac emergencies.

Dr Alan Sigal has revealed shocking World Cup fallout. His team treated heart attacks and deadly aortic dissections. The culprit is Sheer emotional stress from matches themselves.

Matches stay calm, he explained, mostly. But afterwards, patients flood in and are overwhelmed completely.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the common cardiac emergencies that fans experience after intense football matches? ⌵ Fans often suffer from palpitations, chest pain, high blood pressure, and arrhythmias after matches due to the intense emotional stress experienced during the game. 2 Why do fans experience heart-related issues after watching matches? ⌵ The surge of emotions during and after intense matches leads to overwhelming stress that triggers heart-related issues, as reported by medical professionals in Buenos Aires. 3 How is Argentina's World Cup performance affecting fans' health? ⌵ Argentina's dramatic matches, particularly their late comebacks and intense knockout games, have resulted in heightened emotional responses, leading to increased cardiac emergencies among fans. 4 Should fans consider taking health precautions while watching stressful matches? ⌵ Yes, fans bearing known heart issues should consider taking precautions, as the emotional impact of high-stakes matches can lead to significant health risks. 5 What strategies can be employed to manage stress during tense football matches? ⌵ Fans can manage stress by practicing calming techniques such as deep breathing, taking breaks during the match, and ensuring they stay hydrated to alleviate anxiety.

Palpitations, chest pain and soaring blood pressure strike suddenly. Some even suffer dangerous arrhythmias after the match.

“It often happens that during the match things remain relatively calm, apart from the occasional emergency, which does happen. But once the match is over, many people come in overwhelmed by emotion, experiencing palpitations, chest pain, high blood pressure and even some arrhythmias,” he told Reuters.

“All of these are very directly linked to the intense emotions people go through while watching the match,” he said.

To be honest, Argentina have a lot to do with such emotional turmoil. The way Lionel Messi’s team performed until the semi-final is not short of Alfred Hitchcock classics.

Argentina's road to the final has been pure heart-stopping drama, especially in the knock-out round. Astonishingly, they never led a knockout game after 90 minutes. Their 12 of 19 tournament goals came after the 75th minute.

Against Cabo Verde, they were pushed to the breaking point. Extra time delivered salvation via a 111th-minute winner. Egypt then stunned them, racing to a 2-0 lead. Argentina roared back, sealing it with Enzo Fernandez's 92nd-minute strike.

Switzerland forced them into extra time yet again. Deadlock finally broke with a dramatic 112th-minute goal. Then came England, arguably their most nerve-shredding test yet.

Trailing late, Argentina scored twice in 7 minutes. Fernandez struck first, and Martinez sealed it deep into stoppage time. Relentless late-match theatre has given fans extreme anxiety and top-level elation. Argentina have simply refused to win the easy way so far.

Will there be any difference in the final against Spain? It’s only a few hours before the climax starts.

Spain vs Argentina: Head-to-head Spain and Argentina share a perfectly-balanced rivalry, 6 wins each. Yet, dramatic late finishes have historically been surprisingly rare.

Their only World Cup meeting came way back in 1966. Argentina won that thriller 2-1, Artime scoring twice. Their next clashes came decades later, in intense friendlies.

In 2009, Xabi Alonso stole victory with an 86th-minute penalty. In 2010, Argentina stunned newly-crowned champions Spain, winning 4-1. Messi, Higuaín and Tevez tore Spain apart brutally.