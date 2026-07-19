Football fever is breaking hearts, literally. Buenos Aires doctors report a surge in cardiac emergencies.

Dr Alan Sigal has revealed shocking World Cup fallout. His team treated heart attacks and deadly aortic dissections. The culprit is Sheer emotional stress from matches themselves.

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Matches stay calm, he explained, mostly. But afterwards, patients flood in and are overwhelmed completely.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the common cardiac emergencies that fans experience after intense football matches? ⌵ Fans often suffer from palpitations, chest pain, high blood pressure, and arrhythmias after matches due to the intense emotional stress experienced during the game. 2 Why do fans experience heart-related issues after watching matches? ⌵ The surge of emotions during and after intense matches leads to overwhelming stress that triggers heart-related issues, as reported by medical professionals in Buenos Aires. 3 How is Argentina's World Cup performance affecting fans' health? ⌵ Argentina's dramatic matches, particularly their late comebacks and intense knockout games, have resulted in heightened emotional responses, leading to increased cardiac emergencies among fans. 4 Should fans consider taking health precautions while watching stressful matches? ⌵ Yes, fans bearing known heart issues should consider taking precautions, as the emotional impact of high-stakes matches can lead to significant health risks. 5 What strategies can be employed to manage stress during tense football matches? ⌵ Fans can manage stress by practicing calming techniques such as deep breathing, taking breaks during the match, and ensuring they stay hydrated to alleviate anxiety.

Palpitations, chest pain and soaring blood pressure strike suddenly. Some even suffer dangerous arrhythmias after the match.

“It often happens that during the match things remain relatively calm, apart from the occasional emergency, which does happen. But once the match is over, many people come in overwhelmed by emotion, experiencing palpitations, chest pain, high blood pressure and even some arrhythmias,” he told Reuters.

“All of these are very directly linked to the intense emotions people go through while watching the match,” he said.

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To be honest, Argentina have a lot to do with such emotional turmoil. The way Lionel Messi’s team performed until the semi-final is not short of Alfred Hitchcock classics.

Argentina's road to the final has been pure heart-stopping drama, especially in the knock-out round. Astonishingly, they never led a knockout game after 90 minutes. Their 12 of 19 tournament goals came after the 75th minute.

Against Cabo Verde, they were pushed to the breaking point. Extra time delivered salvation via a 111th-minute winner. Egypt then stunned them, racing to a 2-0 lead. Argentina roared back, sealing it with Enzo Fernandez's 92nd-minute strike.

Switzerland forced them into extra time yet again. Deadlock finally broke with a dramatic 112th-minute goal. Then came England, arguably their most nerve-shredding test yet.

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Trailing late, Argentina scored twice in 7 minutes. Fernandez struck first, and Martinez sealed it deep into stoppage time. Relentless late-match theatre has given fans extreme anxiety and top-level elation. Argentina have simply refused to win the easy way so far.

Will there be any difference in the final against Spain? It’s only a few hours before the climax starts.

Spain vs Argentina: Head-to-head Spain and Argentina share a perfectly-balanced rivalry, 6 wins each. Yet, dramatic late finishes have historically been surprisingly rare.

Their only World Cup meeting came way back in 1966. Argentina won that thriller 2-1, Artime scoring twice. Their next clashes came decades later, in intense friendlies.

In 2009, Xabi Alonso stole victory with an 86th-minute penalty. In 2010, Argentina stunned newly-crowned champions Spain, winning 4-1. Messi, Higuaín and Tevez tore Spain apart brutally.

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Then came 2018's utter humiliation for Argentina. Without an injured Messi, they suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat. Isco scored a stunning hat-trick that day. Spain destroyed La Albiceleste completely in a ruthless second half. Now, history collides again on football's biggest stage.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.