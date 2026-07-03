How much are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending on their New York wedding at Madison Square?

Taylor Swift will reportedly marry NFL star Travis Kelce today, July 3, as celebrities flooded New York for the A-lister extravaganza at the storied Madison Square Garden.

Page Six reported that the couple had already wed in a small ceremony with "a tiny group of loved ones" ahead of their Madison Square Garden extravaganza, citing unidentified sources.

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AFP said that the couple are already in New York — Swift's private jet landed nearby on Tuesday, and her car was seen in the city. Meanwhile, Kelce was photographed jogging in Manhattan.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding estimated to cost? ⌵ Their New York wedding is estimated to cost between ₹143 crore and ₹191 crore, with venue fees, décor, and additional expenses contributing to the total. 2 What venue are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce using for their wedding? ⌵ The couple is set to celebrate their wedding at Madison Square Garden, which reportedly costs around ₹9.53 crore per night. 3 How many guests are invited to Taylor Swift's wedding? ⌵ Only about 100 guests were invited to the rehearsal dinner, while the main ceremony is expected to have up to 1,000 attendees. 4 Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a prior wedding before their big celebration? ⌵ Yes, they reportedly tied the knot in a small ceremony with a few loved ones ahead of their grand celebration at Madison Square Garden. 5 What charitable contributions are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making for their wedding? ⌵ Ahead of their wedding, the couple is donating $26 million to various charities across the U.S., including in New York and Kansas City.

Ahead of the big day, Swift's spokesperson reportedly said the couple were donating $26 million to various US charities, including in New York and Kansas City.

How much does their wedding cost? According to media reports, citing luxury wedding experts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York wedding is estimated to cost between ₹143 crore and ₹191 crore.

Their wedding, set to take place inside Madison Square Garden, alone reportedly costs around ₹9.53 crore per night. However, according to reports, the venue fee is expected to be only one part of the budget.

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With premium lighting, décor, security, catering, entertainment and large-scale production, their luxury New York wedding could reportedly cost between ₹1.43 crore and ₹2.86 crore.

Floral arrangements and décor are expected to cost another ₹9.53 crore, according to estimates shared by wedding industry experts.

While there is still no confirmation of the couple's wedding, rumours have been rampant for weeks, and the Garden has been buzzing. Journalists reported sighting food delivery trucks carrying lobster meat and doughnuts, while police have announced road closures around the arena.

Also Read | Knicks stars to join Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding? What we know

Only 100 guests invited; NDAs signed The billionaire singer and three-time Super Bowl champion, both 36, opened the festivities Thursday with an exclusive rehearsal dinner, with only around 100 guests invited, according to US media.

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Swift has been tight-lipped about what will surely be the wedding of the year, and guests have reportedly signed non-disclosure agreements.

Friday's proceedings are expected to involve up to 1,000 guests, according to US media, including models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, singer Selena Gomez and actress Zoe Kravitz – all known to be Swift pals.

Kelce's teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs are also expected to be on hand.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, both close to Swift, will perform, and Ed Sheeran is rumoured to be among those taking the stage, according to New York Post gossip column Page Six.

Guests will reportedly not be allowed to have their phones during the main ceremony, which is expected to begin with mid-afternoon cocktails before a reception going into the night.

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‘So excited’ Swifties, as the megastar's fans are known, have flocked to Big Apple locations mentioned in their idol's lyrics.

Among the hotspots were the "Bus Stop Cafe" in the West Village, which Swift has visited, and nearby Cornelia Street, which lends its name to the hit song.

"We are so excited to see Taylor," Lindsey Bongiorno, 25, told AFP outside Madison Square Garden, hoping to experience the occasion from afar.

"She is the biggest thing in America – like she is our royalty, she is our queen, she is everything," said Alyssa Heinen, 24, from Manhattan.

"We are just so happy that she found the love of her life, and he happens to also be such a big deal. It feels like a royal wedding to us."

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