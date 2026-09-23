How much do H1B visa holders need to live in US? Indian startup founder reveals cost of living, ‘Nobody tells you…’

A large American salary can look impressive when converted into Indian rupees. However, entrepreneur Aniruddha Anjana says family expenses can change that picture.

In an Instagram post, the former US corporate professional discussed comfortable living costs. His estimates covered two adults and two children across ten major American cities.

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Anjana used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule to explain his calculations. This allocates half the budget towards fixed expenses, including everyday necessities. Another 30% covers wants, such as holidays and entertainment. The remaining 20% goes towards investments.

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According to his post, San Francisco required $407,597 ( ₹3.91 crore) annually, the highest estimate. San Jose followed at $402,771 ( ₹3.86 crore), while Boston stood at $368,742 ( ₹3.53 crore).

His New York estimate was $337,875 ( ₹3.24 crore), followed by Seattle at $334,131 ( ₹3.20 crore). Washington DC came next, requiring $319,405 ( ₹3.06 crore) under his suggested framework.

Chicago required $242,278 ( ₹2.32 crore), while Austin needed $229,050 ( ₹2.19 crore). Dallas stood at $214,490 ( ₹2.06 crore), while Houston’s estimate was lowest at $204,672 ( ₹1.96 crore).

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Even Houston crossed $200,000 ( ₹1.92 crore) annually in his comparison. Anjana argued that many H1B visa holders outside major technology companies earn considerably less.

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“This is the part nobody tells you when you’re chasing the American dream: the salary that sounded huge back in India often barely covers a stressed, tight budget once you’re actually living here with a family,” the startup founder wrote on Instagram.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the living costs shared by Aniruddha Anjana.

Earning in dollars, paying in rupees Anjana also described why he changed his own working arrangement. He said he felt underpaid for the sacrifices his American life required.

“There’s another way to think about this. Instead of only chasing a bigger salary inside the same system, you can build income that isn’t tied to US cost-of-living at all,” he wrote.

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He subsequently started a US company and returned to India to run it. His approach allows him to earn dollars while paying everyday expenses in rupees.

“I know I was way underpaid for what I was giving up, so I decided to change that. I started a company in the US and moved back to India to run it — I earn in dollars, but I spend in rupees.

“That single shift is what actually gave me the freedom to travel to the US whenever I want, on my own terms, and live the version of the American dream that actually works for my life,” he added.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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