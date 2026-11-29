Living alone in Delhi-NCR can be expensive, especially when the home is also used as an office. A 24-year-old content creator has shared a breakdown of her monthly expenses, showing how much she spends on rent, furniture, electricity, groceries and household help.

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24-year-old content creator reveals cost of living alone in a Delhi-NCR 3BHK The creator, identified as Mitali Sharma on Instagram, said she pays around ₹61,000 every month to rent a semi-furnished three-bedroom, hall and kitchen (3BHK) apartment in a high-rise building.

She also explained why she needs such a large home despite living alone.

"First of all, don't come at me, please. I live in a 3BHK because this is my home, plus my office, plus my brand's office, everything," she said in the video.

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In other words, the apartment is not just where she lives. It is also the place where she works and runs her brand.

Rent is not her only major expense. She has rented most of the furniture in the house, including the sofa, table, bed and mattress, from Furlenco. This costs her around ₹8,500 every month.

Together, her rent and furniture charges come to ₹69,500 a month.

Electricity bill can reach ₹ 45,000 in summer Electricity is another big expense for Mitali, and the amount changes sharply with the weather.

She said her electricity bill can reach ₹45,000 during peak summer when the air conditioners are being used. In winter, however, the bill falls to around ₹2,000.

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Apart from electricity, she spends between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 on cooking gas every month. Her Wi-Fi connection costs another ₹1,000.

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She also pays ₹7,000 every month for part-time domestic help. The person helps with cooking and cleaning. Getting her car cleaned every day costs her an additional ₹800 per month.

Her grocery bill is lower compared with some of her other expenses. She spends around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 on basic items such as flour, rice and poha.

However, this is not the full amount she spends on food. She admitted that she also places regular daily and weekly orders through Blinkit, but does not keep track of how much these purchases cost.

"There is also a weekly and daily Blinkit that happens, which I don't have the courage to check the record," she said.

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How much does she spend in a month? Adding up the expenses she shared, Mitali's monthly spending comes to around ₹85,800 to ₹90,300 during winter.

This includes ₹61,000 for rent, ₹8,500 for furniture, ₹2,000 for electricity, ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 for gas, ₹1,000 for Wi-Fi, ₹7,000 for domestic help, ₹800 for car cleaning and ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for groceries.

But summer changes the calculation.

When the electricity bill rises from ₹2,000 to ₹45,000, her listed monthly expenses increase to around ₹1.28 lakh to ₹1.33 lakh.

These figures do not include her additional Blinkit orders or other expenses that she has not counted. Her actual monthly spending could therefore be higher.

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The video has also started a discussion about the cost of living alone and the choice of renting a large apartment. While some viewers questioned the need for a 3BHK for one person, others praised her for managing her home and work independently.

Her explanation also gives some context to the expenses. The apartment serves three purposes: it is her home, her personal office and the office for her brand. So, the costs she has shared are linked to both her personal life and her work.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.