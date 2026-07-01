How much does it cost to live in Dubai? Internet deems Indian couple's ₹3.6 lakh expense ‘very realistic’

An Indian couple living in Dubai has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly household expenses, saying they spend between 13,000 and 14,000 UAE dirhams (approximately ₹3.34 lakh to ₹3.6 lakh) every month on fixed costs.

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The couple, who post on Instagram under the username @vis_and_vadapav, clarified that the estimate excludes expenses such as holidays, luxury shopping, fine dining and other discretionary spending. Their video has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with many users saying the figures paint a more realistic picture of the cost of living in Dubai than commonly shared estimates.

EMI Makes Up The Largest Share Of Monthly Spending In the video, the couple says their biggest monthly expense is a 6,000-dirham EMI, which works out to roughly ₹1.5 lakh.

Apart from that, they spend 1,500 dirhams (around ₹39,000) every month on utilities.

The couple explained that while they occasionally cook at home, they mostly eat out. As a result, their monthly grocery bill is relatively modest at 500 dirhams (about ₹13,000), while restaurant expenses total around 1,500 dirhams (approximately ₹39,000).

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Daily Commute Adds Significantly To Costs Transportation is another major component of their monthly budget.

According to the husband, he spends around 1,700 dirhams (about ₹44,000) each month on his car, including petrol, parking charges and Salik toll fees.

His wife, who travels from Dubai to Abu Dhabi several times a week for work, said her commuting expenses range from 1,700 to 2,000 dirhams (roughly ₹44,000 to ₹51,000) every month.

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The couple also budgets 250 dirhams (around ₹6,000) for a weekly cleaning service and sets aside another 1,000 dirhams (approximately ₹26,000) for miscellaneous expenses.

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After adding up these recurring costs, they said their fixed monthly expenditure comes to 13,000-14,000 dirhams, or roughly ₹3.34 lakh to ₹3.6 lakh.

Travel And Luxury Spending Not Included The couple emphasised that the total they shared only reflects their regular monthly commitments.

In the caption accompanying the video, they wrote:

"Here's what it costs us as a couple living in Dubai... Please note: This is almost fixed monthly expenses - Any fancy dinner, activities are over and above this!"

The clarification highlighted that expenses on vacations, premium shopping or other lifestyle indulgences were not part of the calculation.

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Social Media Users Say The Numbers Reflect Reality

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users comparing the couple's budget with their own experiences of living in the UAE.

Several commenters said the breakdown was a more accurate representation of everyday expenses than figures often circulated on social media.

One user wrote:

“Thankfully someone has speak truth about the average expense i dont know how ppl are giving fake information to viewers by mentioning 400-500 AED full expense.”

Another simply commented: “Very realistic.”

A third user used the opportunity to ask the couple about Dubai's Golden Visa programme, writing: “Hi, very informative. Happy for you. I help, Did you get a Golden Visa for investing in property? I have seen a few posts which say the basic salary must be 30k a month to apply for a golden visa - is it true?”

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The video has since fuelled conversations around the actual cost of living in Dubai, particularly among Indians planning to move to the UAE or those curious about the expenses associated with life in one of the region's most popular expatriate destinations.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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