How much does it take to live well in Hyderabad? Deloitte manager breaks down expenses

Deloitte manager Komal Jha shared her monthly expenditure, giving an insight into the consulting professional's costs of living in one of India’s top tech hubs — Hyderabad. From Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru to Hyderabad, she spent years of her professional life in most of the Tier 1 cities of India. However, she calls the ‘City of Pearls’ her home and expressed her admiration for Hyderabad for its quality of life.

Suggesting that Hyderabad offers best quality of life in the country, she said that she has been living in the city for the past 9 years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Komal Jha provided a glimpse into her substantial monthly budget that includes ₹50,000 for rent and ₹30,000 for her children’s education. Deloitte manager with 11 years of experience, described how she balances a high-stakes career with the rising costs of living.

Advertisement

A look at Deloitte manager Komal Jha profile Komal Jha was appointed to the role of Deloitte manager in 2023. Before this, she worked as a senior consultant for nearly four years. She left OHUM Healthcare Solutions in 2016 after three years of service as Senior Functional Consultant in the IT hub of India — Bengaluru.

She spent nearly 2 years in Pune where she worked as a Functional Consultant between 2013 and 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. In Delhi, she worked for a short period as an Administrative Trainee with Fortis Escort Heart Institute in 2013. In 2013, she completed her research in healthcare management at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Advertisement

Deloitte manager's monthly expenditure The Engagement Manager at Deloitte Consulting originally hails from Bihar's Bhagalpur. She lives with her husband and daughter in a 3BHK house. The largest share of her income goes in monthly rent of ₹50,000. The second largest — ₹30,000 monthly — she spends on her child's education.

In addition to this, her household expenses are divided between domestic support and utilities. She sets aside ₹20,000 for her house help and for Rs, 10,000 for utilities.

She allocates ₹15,000 monthly towards grocery bills and kitchen essentials. Summing up these fixed costs, it appears that the senior corporate leader spends nearly ₹1,25,000 of her household income of essential monthly needs to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in Hyderabad.

Advertisement