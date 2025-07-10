How much it costs to live in New York City: Indian Google techie breaks down ₹4 lakh monthly budget; ‘barely survival’

Living the dream in New York City isn’t cheap, and an Indian software engineer working at Google is now showing just how expensive it is. In a viral Instagram reel, Maitri Mangal broke down her monthly expenses, revealing that life in the Big Apple can cost nearly ₹4 lakh (around $5,000) every month.

The video, posted by podcaster and creator Kushal Lodha, quickly caught attention for its brutally honest breakdown of urban living in one of the world’s most expensive cities. Maitri, who works at Google, didn’t sugarcoat it: rent alone costs her a whopping $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh) each month.

Add to that her daily expenses, including groceries, dining out, and weekend plans, which can cost another $1,000 to $2,000 ( ₹83,000 to ₹1.6 lakh). Commuting around the city? That adds another $100 to $200 to the tab.

All in, Maitri’s monthly budget rounds out to $5,000 ( ₹4.1 lakh).

When asked about average salaries for software engineers in NYC, Maitri said compensation typically ranges between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000 a year, roughly ₹1.25 to ₹1.6 crore annually, depending on role and experience.

Social media reacts The reel sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised Maitri’s transparency, saying it offered a much-needed reality check for those dreaming of working abroad.

A user wrote, "Har jagah sirf package kitna milraha hai yehi sabh. Bhai aage badho."

Another user wrote, "Bhai, I like your content but this one lacks relevant insights. "Average package at Google" even for software engineer is a bit ambiguous unless level (or at least years of work exp) is mentioned. Besides it would be great to see insights around prodman/strat roles instead which are more relevant for MBA grads," another user wrote.

The third user commented, “Love this collab!”

The fourth user asked on Instagram, "How much goes in the taxes?"

"1.6 Cr in NYC is barely survival," the fifth user commented.