How much will Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal earn on Instagram? Ex-ADC to President Murmu launches subscriber-only content

Retired Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal’s paid Instagram content has sparked an online debate. He earlier served as an Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu.

More than 1,500 people have already subscribed to his exclusive posts. The subscription costs ₹199 per month for iPhone users and ₹180 for Android users.

His growing subscriber base has surprised many social media users. People are discussing his popularity and the demand for paid content. His online activities continue to draw public attention.

Major Sambyal (Ret.) offers paid subscribers exclusive content, a subscriber badge, and access to social channels. They also get “Ask me anything” sessions, early access or releases and coaching. However, it does not explain what the coaching includes.

At present, he has five exclusive stories and one reel available for subscribers.

How much can he earn?

Retired Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal’s Instagram subscriptions could generate ₹2.82 lakh to ₹3.12 lakh monthly. This estimate uses 1,569 subscribers, the number we got when last checked.

Android users pay ₹180 monthly while iPhone users pay ₹199. If everyone pays the Android rate, monthly collections would reach ₹2,82,420. At the iPhone rate, the same subscriber count would generate ₹3,12,231 monthly.

With Android rates, he is likely to earn nearly ₹34 lakh in a year. With iPhone rates, the yearly earnings go up to about ₹37.5 lakh.

The actual total depends on how many subscribers use each platform. These figures estimate collections before any applicable fees, taxes or other deductions. His actual earnings remain unconfirmed.

Social media reaction Social media has posted mixed reactions about Retired Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal joining Instagram.

One user wrote, “Had like massive respect for Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal until he started ' subscriptions' for ₹199 on his official Instagram account. Ye nai karna tha (He shouldn’t have done it).”

“This, for all practical purposes, is a shame and a downgrade for the Army,” influencer Amit Kilhor wrote.

Major Sambyal replied to this comment: “Some see a downgrade. A soldier sees another way to serve.”

“He is just 30 years old, but he has enough experience in his field, so he shares training information and guidance on his paid channel and is doing something good for Indian youth with minimal charges. But some idiots are trolling him over this. Those who subscribe to the ₹400–500 premium content to watch nudity,” wrote another user.