How much will Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal earn on Instagram? Ex-ADC to President Murmu launches subscriber-only content

Retired Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal’s paid Instagram content has sparked an online debate. He earlier served as an Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu.

More than 1,500 people have already subscribed to his exclusive posts. The subscription costs ₹199 per month for iPhone users and ₹180 for Android users.

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His growing subscriber base has surprised many social media users. People are discussing his popularity and the demand for paid content. His online activities continue to draw public attention.

Major Sambyal (Ret.) offers paid subscribers exclusive content, a subscriber badge, and access to social channels. They also get “Ask me anything” sessions, early access or releases and coaching. However, it does not explain what the coaching includes.

At present, he has five exclusive stories and one reel available for subscribers.

How much can he earn?

Retired Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal’s Instagram subscriptions could generate ₹2.82 lakh to ₹3.12 lakh monthly. This estimate uses 1,569 subscribers, the number we got when last checked.

Android users pay ₹180 monthly while iPhone users pay ₹199. If everyone pays the Android rate, monthly collections would reach ₹2,82,420. At the iPhone rate, the same subscriber count would generate ₹3,12,231 monthly.

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With Android rates, he is likely to earn nearly ₹34 lakh in a year. With iPhone rates, the yearly earnings go up to about ₹37.5 lakh.

The actual total depends on how many subscribers use each platform. These figures estimate collections before any applicable fees, taxes or other deductions. His actual earnings remain unconfirmed.

Social media reaction Social media has posted mixed reactions about Retired Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal joining Instagram.

One user wrote, “Had like massive respect for Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal until he started ' subscriptions' for ₹199 on his official Instagram account. Ye nai karna tha (He shouldn’t have done it).”

“This, for all practical purposes, is a shame and a downgrade for the Army,” influencer Amit Kilhor wrote.

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Major Sambyal replied to this comment: “Some see a downgrade. A soldier sees another way to serve.”

“He is just 30 years old, but he has enough experience in his field, so he shares training information and guidance on his paid channel and is doing something good for Indian youth with minimal charges. But some idiots are trolling him over this. Those who subscribe to the ₹400–500 premium content to watch nudity,” wrote another user.

One user pointed out the “double standards of society”. “After retirement, he started a subscription service on his Instagram page. But some people have a problem even with this and are trolling a retired Indian Army officer for it. These are the same people who supported Rhiya Ahir during the CJP protest and even paid for her ₹140 subscription,” the user added.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.