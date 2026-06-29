How observing Sundar Pichai at Google helped Indian techie build billion-dollar companies: ‘Thought Chrome was bad idea’

Arvind Jain, co-founder of the billion-dollar companies Rubrik and Glean, has shared his experience of working alongside Google's current chief executive officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai, and how he played a significant role in Jain's career growth.

Speaking to Fortune, Jain revealed that he initially felt hesitant and struggled with self-doubt after relocating from a small town in India to the US. Jain said that joining Google made him feel like an "imposter" because he had not graduated from prestigious universities such as MIT or Stanford.

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Rather than letting those feelings discourage him, Jain began closely observing the people around him to understand what helped some employees succeed more than others.

One of the people he paid close attention to was Sundar Pichai, who had recently joined Google as a product manager.

"We were together at Google for a long time. I knew him from when he joined as an individual contributor," Jain exclusively told Fortune.

"At Google, we had people who were brilliant, they came from the best schools, they were highly accomplished, and there were some who grew and shone, and then there were others who didn’t," he said. "I thought that I got lucky, that somehow I got placed in this group of amazing people… And that was why I was trying to learn and observe what makes one succeed?"

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What impressed Jain about Pichai? According to Jain, Pichai consistently stood out because of his determination, strong work ethic and confidence in ambitious ideas.

"What I learned by observing him was that the same attributes kept coming up—intensity, hard work. But also the ability to think big and have confidence," Jain revealed. "You have to think crazy."

Jain said this became clear when Pichai strongly supported the development of Google Chrome at a time when many people believed the project had little chance of succeeding.

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At the time, Microsoft dominated the browser market, Netscape had already failed, and even several Google employees questioned whether launching another browser made sense.

"I felt like that’s such a bad idea," he admitted. "I was not thinking big enough."

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Even Microsoft's then chief executive, Steve Ballmer, publicly dismissed Chrome as a "rounding error."

However, Chrome went on to become the world's most widely used web browser. By 2012, it had overtaken its competitors, strengthening Pichai's reputation within Google and helping pave the way for his appointment as Google's CEO in 2015.

"You have to say: we’re going to do this thing which everybody thinks is stupid, maybe unrealistic," Jain was quoted as saying by Fortune "That’s when magic happens."

Jain believes this willingness to pursue bold ideas was a quality shared by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin as well.

"They had no sort of constraints in their minds on what’s possible," Jain added.

"So I think that those were the two main things I learned: hard work, but then the disregard for normalcy and regular constraint thinking."

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What did Jain do after leaving Google? After leaving Google, Jain applied those lessons while building his own businesses.

He co-founded Rubrik, a cloud data management company that was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2024 with a valuation of about $5.6 billion. He later founded Glean, an artificial intelligence company that helps employees search and understand information across organisations.

Glean is now valued at $7.2 billion.

Who does Jain learn from today? Despite leading successful companies, Jain says he still looks for opportunities to learn from others. This time, he believes his youngest employees offer some of the most valuable lessons.

"Actually, I feel like I learn the most from the youngest people," he told Fortune. "They’re the ones who have not seen the things that I’ve seen. They have new points of view."

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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