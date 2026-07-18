How quitting a government job for IIM Ahmedabad cost this man ₹74 lakh

Leaving a government job in India is often viewed as a risky decision, given the stability, job security and benefits such roles offer. However, one former government officer says he willingly took that leap—and that it came with a price tag of ₹74 lakh.

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In a video shared on Instagram, Amit Soni, who previously served as an SSB Assistant Commandant on the Indo-Nepal Border, revealed that quitting his government job to pursue the one-year Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPX) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad cost him nearly ₹74 lakh.

Sharing the video, Soni wrote, " ₹74 Lakhs. That's what it cost me to quit a government job — the same day I got into IIM Ahmedabad."

He went on to explain how he arrived at the figure, breaking down both the direct expenses and the indirect financial cost of stepping away from a secure government career.

How The ₹ 74 Lakh Figure Adds Up According to Soni, the total amount includes the programme fee at IIM Ahmedabad, the cost of the international immersion module, living expenses, the resignation bond he had to pay after leaving his government job, and what he described as the "opportunity cost" of giving up a year's salary and employment benefits.

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He said the tuition fee for the PGPX programme stood at ₹37.10 lakh.

In addition, he estimated spending ₹4.5 lakh on the programme's international immersion component and another ₹2.5 lakh on living expenses during the academic year.

Soni further revealed that resigning from his government position required him to pay a bond amount of ₹9.80 lakh.

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According to him, the largest indirect cost came from foregoing a year's salary and employment-related benefits, which he estimated at ₹20 lakh.

Together, these expenses brought the total financial impact of his decision to approximately ₹74 lakh.

Watch the viral video here:

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'Is It Worth It? Absolutely Yes' Despite the significant financial commitment, Soni said he never doubted his decision.

He wrote that he had "no second thoughts" and did not have a backup plan before resigning from his government job.

"Just conviction," he wrote in the post, before adding, "Is it worth it? Absolutely yes."

In another part of the post, he reflected on why he believed the decision was worthwhile despite the costs involved.

"Because some investments aren't measured in lakhs — they're measured in who you become on the other side. Uniform to boardroom. Service to strategy. This is just chapter two," he said.

Choosing Growth Over Comfort Government jobs in India continue to be among the country's most sought-after careers because of their reputation for job security, predictable income and long-term benefits. Every year, lakhs of candidates compete for a limited number of vacancies across various departments and services.

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Against that backdrop, Soni's decision to resign from his position as an Assistant Commandant to enrol at IIM Ahmedabad attracted attention on social media.

He had previously spoken about the choice in another video, explaining that he wanted to prioritise "growth" over "comfort."

His latest Instagram post has sparked conversations online about career transitions, the financial cost of higher education and the value professionals place on long-term career aspirations over immediate financial security.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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