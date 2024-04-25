Active Stocks
How Ranbir Kapoor became ‘Animal’: Bollywood fitness trainer shares amazing before/after body transformation images

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ranbir Kapoor, who bulked up for the movie Animal, is now preparing to play Ram in Ramayana. His trainer, Shivoham Bhatt, highlighted the actor's transformation through dedicated hard work over three years while sharing before/after images.

Ranbir Kapoor before starting training to bulk up for Animal movie
Ranbir Kapoor before starting training to bulk up for Animal movie (Instagram/@shivohamofficial)

After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now in the news for becoming a part of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Kapoor is all set to play the role of Ram in the high-profile Bollywood movie. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s fitness trainer, Shivoham Bhatt, has shared amazing before/after images of the actor to show how he transformed his body through dedication.

“It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential," Bhatt wrote on Instagram while sharing the images.

“Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help. It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success," he added while wishing the actor success for Ramayana.

Ranbir, who has a naturally-lean body, bulked up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. However, the 41-year-old actor will have to get back to his lean shape for the portrayal of Ram, Pinkvilla reported. Ranbir, as per the publication, has quit smoking, drinking and partying to prepare for the role.

According to media reports, the mythological movie will also feature Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravan.

Who is Shivoham Bhatt?

Shivoham Bhatt had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. In one scene, SRK calls him Ramdayal. Bhatt later became a Bollywood trainer.

He has trained several Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is known for his fitness programme, which often involves no equipment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 25 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST
