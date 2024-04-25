How Ranbir Kapoor became ‘Animal’: Bollywood fitness trainer shares amazing before/after body transformation images
Ranbir Kapoor, who bulked up for the movie Animal, is now preparing to play Ram in Ramayana. His trainer, Shivoham Bhatt, highlighted the actor's transformation through dedicated hard work over three years while sharing before/after images.
After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now in the news for becoming a part of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Kapoor is all set to play the role of Ram in the high-profile Bollywood movie.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message