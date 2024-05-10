How Shah Rukh Khan's advice motivated Rajkummar Rao to buy ₹44 crore house? ‘Beta kabhi ghar lena ho toh aukat se…’
In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared how Shah Rukh Khan's ‘fascinating advice’ motivated him to buy Janhvi Kapoor's lavish house in Mumbai
Buying a dream house is always a special moment in everyone's life. Sharing the story behind his lavish ₹44 crore Mumbai house, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's advice had a significant impact on his decision to buy the property, earlier owned by Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkumar Rao is currently preparing for the release of his movie based on a visually challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla.