Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 09:34:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.15 0.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.95 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.95 2.29%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,440.30 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,037.75 0.74%
Business News/ News / Trends/  How Shah Rukh Khan's advice motivated Rajkummar Rao to buy 44 crore house? ‘Beta kabhi ghar lena ho toh aukat se…’
BackBack

How Shah Rukh Khan's advice motivated Rajkummar Rao to buy ₹44 crore house? ‘Beta kabhi ghar lena ho toh aukat se…’

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared how Shah Rukh Khan's ‘fascinating advice’ motivated him to buy Janhvi Kapoor's lavish house in Mumbai

Screenshot of the video of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao sharing the idea behind buying his lavish ₹44 crore house in Mumbai. (X)Premium
Screenshot of the video of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao sharing the idea behind buying his lavish 44 crore house in Mumbai. (X)

Buying a dream house is always a special moment in everyone's life. Sharing the story behind his lavish 44 crore Mumbai house, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's advice had a significant impact on his decision to buy the property, earlier owned by Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkumar Rao is currently preparing for the release of his movie based on a visually challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla.

Also Read: 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': New poster launched for Bollywood cricket love story starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

In an interview with Mashable, Rao repeated the advice given by SRK that one should prefer to buy a house which is a little beyond their reach in terms of price, as it motivates the person to work harder to earn that house.

Also Read: From Dhadak to Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's movies with highest box office earnings

“Shah Rukh sir had once told me ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it)," recalled Rajkumar Rao in the interview while calling SRK's advice as fascinating.

Rajkummar Rao's luxurious house is spread over an area spanning 3456 square feet. The Newton actor and his wife bought the house from actress Janhvi Kapoor in 2020. The couple bought the house for 44 crore after finalising the deal in 2022, reported Indian Express. 

Also Read: Convenience store company The New Shop signs Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Rajkummar Rao has built a reputation with the stupendous selection of his movie projects. His upcoming movie Srikanth will be released on May 10th. Along with Rao, the movie features Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Other projects in the pipeline are Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, etc. Stree 2 is a sequel to the horror-comedy movie Stree The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue