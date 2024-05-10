Buying a dream house is always a special moment in everyone's life. Sharing the story behind his lavish ₹44 crore Mumbai house, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed how Shah Rukh Khan 's advice had a significant impact on his decision to buy the property, earlier owned by Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkumar Rao is currently preparing for the release of his movie based on a visually challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla.

In an interview with Mashable, Rao repeated the advice given by SRK that one should prefer to buy a house which is a little beyond their reach in terms of price, as it motivates the person to work harder to earn that house.

“Shah Rukh sir had once told me ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it)," recalled Rajkumar Rao in the interview while calling SRK's advice as fascinating.

Rajkummar Rao's luxurious house is spread over an area spanning 3456 square feet. The Newton actor and his wife bought the house from actress Janhvi Kapoor in 2020. The couple bought the house for ₹44 crore after finalising the deal in 2022, reported Indian Express.

Rajkummar Rao has built a reputation with the stupendous selection of his movie projects. His upcoming movie Srikanth will be released on May 10th. Along with Rao, the movie features Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Other projects in the pipeline are Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, etc. Stree 2 is a sequel to the horror-comedy movie Stree The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

