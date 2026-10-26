How Sonu Sood leasing Mumbai site to coffee giant for ₹3.52 cr over 5 yrs secured high passive commercial yields

Actor Sonu Sood is set to earn ₹3.52 crore in rental income over five years after leasing a commercial property in Mumbai’s Versova area to coffee business Bokka Coffee. The agreement, registered in October 2026, provides for a gradual increase in monthly rent, allowing the actor to generate a growing stream of income from the property.
According to The Economic Times and Hindustan Times, citing property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial unit is located in Aram Nagar, Versova, in Andheri West.
The deal adds to Sood’s commercial property investments, which include a separate unit leased to HDFC Bank in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
The agreement starts with a monthly rent of ₹5 lakh for the first year. That amount will increase annually, reaching ₹6.8 lakh a month by the fifth year. The lease structure means Sood's rental income will rise over time rather than remain fixed throughout the agreement.
The rental agreement provides for an annual escalation of approximately 8%. The monthly payments are scheduled as follows:
Year 1: ₹5 lakh
Year 2: ₹5.4 lakh
Year 3: ₹5.83 lakh
Year 4: ₹6.29 lakh
Year 5: ₹6.8 lakh
By the final year, the monthly rent will be around 36% higher than it was at the beginning of the lease. The total rental value over the five-year term is estimated at ₹3.52 crore, according to the documents.
The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹32 lakh. Stamp duty of ₹93,000 and registration charges of ₹1,000 were recorded as part of the transaction.
Commercial property can offer investors a relatively predictable income stream through long-term leases, particularly when tenants are contractually committed to paying rent and the agreement includes scheduled increases. However, returns depend on factors such as the property's purchase price, maintenance expenses, taxes, vacancy risks and other ownership costs.
Sood's Versova transaction follows another commercial leasing deal earlier in 2026. He leased a roughly 2,700-square-foot unit at Trade Centre in BKC to HDFC Bank, with the starting monthly rent fixed at ₹11.75 lakh under a nine-year agreement.
That lease provides for a 15% increase after each successive three-year period.
The two agreements use different escalation structures. The Bokka Coffee lease raises rent annually, while the HDFC Bank agreement increases it at three-year intervals.
Aram Nagar, in Mumbai's western suburbs, benefits from access to commercial districts, residential neighbourhoods and entertainment industry hubs. The wider Versova area is connected through Link Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway, with metro and suburban railway access nearby.
For Sood, the Bokka Coffee agreement adds another source of rental income alongside his acting career. The ₹3.52-crore figure represents the projected rent across five years, not a guaranteed investment profit or the property's market value.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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