How Taylor Swift's Old Mine engagement ring is reshaping bridal jewellery trends in 2026

When Taylor Swift revealed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce last year, attention quickly turned from the romance to the striking vintage-inspired ring that accompanied the news.
Nearly a year on, jewellers and industry insiders say that ring has helped shape bridal tastes for 2026, fuelling renewed interest in antique cuts and heirloom-style designs.
Reportedly co-designed by Kelce and Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the ring centres on an Old Mine cut diamond believed to weigh between eight and ten carats. Set in yellow gold with delicate hand-engraved filigree and a vintage bezel, its look feels like something salvaged from another era — an appearance that has proved irresistible to collectors and couples alike.
The Old Mine cut, popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, contrasts sharply with the flawless brilliant cuts favoured by many modern engagements. Its irregular facets and warm, candlelit glint reflect the hand-cut techniques of craftsmen, making each stone subtly unique. Anna Whiting, general manager of Cushla Whiting, says that couples are increasingly choosing such pieces for their individuality and the sense of history they carry; each old cut is, in effect, one-of-a-kind.
Commentators have also pointed to the ring’s symbolism. Its visible imperfections and artisanal feel mirror themes central to Swift’s public persona and body of work — love, nostalgia and lasting bonds — and echo the vintage jewellery she has referenced over her career. That cultural fit, industry sources suggest, has amplified the so-called “Taylor Swift effect.”
Sales data and search trends back that up. Since the engagement announcement, online interest in Old Mine cuts and elongated cushion-shaped antique diamonds has climbed sharply. Experts say the shift is not just celebrity-driven: secondhand and antique stones are seen as more sustainable than newly mined gems, and their rarity and provenance appeal to buyers seeking something with a story.
Valuations for the ring vary widely — estimates range from several hundred thousand dollars to well over a million, depending on the stone’s exact specs and the work involved. Still, jewellers argue its cultural resonance may matter more than any price tag.
As Swift and Kelce move into married life after wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden, the engagement ring looks set to leave a lasting mark on bridal trends, nudging more couples towards pieces that blend romance, history, and individuality.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.