How this tech graduate used LinkedIn to bag ₹1 crore package job? He isn't from IIT, IIM
Pawan Kumar Reddy Kunchala is a BTech graduate who secured ₹1 crore package job at a top IT firm, without any association with high-profile institutes like IIT and IIM.
While applying for new roles, it is essential not just to showcase your success but also your struggles, according to Software Engineer Pavan Kumar Reddy Kunchala, who earned a ₹1 crore package job at TC Central without any degree from high-profile colleges like IIT or IIM.