How to avoid language debate? Funny X video goes viral; actor Paresh Rawal too can't stop laughing

Actor Paresh Rawal has reacted to a video shared on social media that humorously discusses the ongoing language issue.

The video, reposted by the actor, was captioned as “ How to Solve the Language Debate.” In the clip, a man is asked which language he speaks, a question that often sparks debate. Instead of answering, the man pretends to be deaf and mute, using gestures to communicate.

Paresh Rawal's reaction Paresh Rawal shared the video on his official X handle with multiple laughing emojis. His post has garnered nearly 16k likes and over 300k views so far.

Social media reacts Several netizens have reacted to Paresh Rawal's post, appreciating the humour.

One of the users wrote, “Best Way To Save Yourself.”

“That one is the world famous fuss free language.(sic),” another added.

A user stated, “Bilkul sahi kiya sir vo (He did the right thing).”

“You are absolutely fantastic Babu Bhaiya,” added another.

Language debate The actor's post comes amid the ongoing language debate across the country. In April, the Maharashtra government decided to make Hindi a compulsory language for up to Class 4 under the ‘Three Language Policy.’ This policy was rolled back last week amid pressure from allies and opposition.

The three-language policy was heavily criticised by the opposition parties, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which came together on July 5 to protest against the state government's reported decision.

“We are not against any language. We have always respected Hindi. People like us have always valued it. Our party uses Hindi in many ways. But the recent decision to make Hindi compulsory as the third language up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy' puts an unnecessary burden on children. It is both an academic and a linguistic issue," ANI quoted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference.