Kunal Shah, CEO of fintech firm CRED, recently shared insights on leveraging social media for earning opportunities.

Shah outlined a pyramid chart featuring seven key strategies in a post on the X. He wrote, “How to disagree in form of chart by Paul Graham. But if you wish to get likes on twitter, stick to bottom 3. Won’t earn you reputation but will earn you likes."

At the top, he emphasized the importance of "Refuting the Central Point," followed by sections detailing methods such as "Refutation," "Counterargument," "Contradiction," "Responding to Tone," "Ad Hominem," and "Name-calling."

These strategies are designed to facilitate constructive engagement, provide critical feedback, and navigate discussions professionally.

1. Refuting the Central Point

Explicitly refutes the central point.

2. Refutation:

Identifies mistakes and explains why they are mistaken using quotes.

3. Counterargument:

Contradicts and then backs it up with reasoning and/or supporting evidence

4. Contradiction:

States the opposing case with little or no supporting evidence Contradicts the central point.

5. Responding to Tone:

Criticizes the tone of the writing without addressing the substance of the argument.

6. Ad Hominem:

Attacks the characteristics or authority of the writer without addressing the substance of the argument.

7. Name-calling:

Utilizes derogatory language, such as "You are an ass hat," without engaging with the argument's substance.

Earlier, Shah shared insights into his decision to pursue philosophy during graduation amidst a landscape dominated by successful IIT and IIM founders.

Kunal Shah disclosed that he opted for philosophy despite prevailing entrepreneurial trends. He also recounted his past experiences, including working as a delivery boy and a data entry operator during a challenging period when his family business was confronted with bankruptcy.

Earlier, the fintech CEO revealed that he draws a salary of ₹15,000 per month.

Kunal Shah in an Instagram story while giving the answer to the question why he draws such a small salary amount had stated, “I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is ₹15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past."

