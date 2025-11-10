How to ensure lower berths for senior citizens: TTE reveals trick for IRCTC train bookings, ‘Do not book for…’

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has revealed a hack to ensure senior citizens get lower berths on trains. His tips to make it work on IRCTC have surfaced on social media as Indian Railways revises its rules.

Indian Railways has recently updated its passenger reservation system to make travel easier for senior travellers. Now, lower berths will be automatically given to eligible passengers such as senior citizens, women above 45, pregnant women and persons with disabilities, if available at the time of booking.

A new IRCTC feature lets users choose “Book only if lower berth is available”. So, the system cancels the request if one is not free. It avoids discomfort for those unable to climb upper berths.

Indian Railways has also directed TTEs to reassign vacant lower berths during travel to priority passengers when possible.

Officials said the new rules aim to make train travel more sensitive and inclusive for passengers with mobility challenges. Indian Railways introduced these changes as part of its wider effort to improve comfort and support the government’s Accessible India Campaign.

Zonal authorities have been instructed to monitor lower berth allotment and address reported issues. Under the revised system, women aged 45 and above, senior citizens and persons with disabilities will get automatic preference for lower berths. Pregnant women can request special accommodation with medical proof.

Trick to ensure lower berths for seniors In a video shared on Reddit, the TTE shares the trick while being on the New Delhi - Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express. He mentions that he has encountered four senior citizens who are complaining why they were allotted middle and upper berths.

“At the maximum, two senior citizens should book their tickets together. In that case, their lower berths will be confirmed. If three or more seniors book their tickets together, they won’t be able to enjoy the lower-berth benefits,” the TTE says.

“If you want to enjoy lower-berth benefits, do not book for more than two people at one go. If you are four senior citizens, divide it into two parts. Then, you’ll get lower berths,” he adds.

Some Reddit users, however, found humour in the suggestion.

“Senior citizen in S1, their family (caretakers) in S12,” quipped one of them.

“A very sarkari babu rule. So if they are 4 in a family traveling with 2 senior citizens, then in a single PNR, they can’t book because as in the above case, all 4 may not have the LB. But if they book 2 together then the old people can get lower berth but since it’s different PNR, the other family members maybe in a different coach altogether. Great work, Indian Railways,” came a sarcastic remark.

“I am ready to pay ₹50-100 more for choosing each seat like planes,” joked another.