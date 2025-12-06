‘How to get rich when economy is crashing?’ Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki shares 5 points

Businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki has warned that even larger waves of layoffs may hit in 2026, and in a detailed post on X he outlined several ideas on how to accumulate wealth during financial crises. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author referred to recent job losses as an early indication of what he believes lies ahead, urging people to begin preparing now.

Concerns over job market trends Kiyosaki raised fresh concerns about the state of the US labour market, citing the latest ADP National Employment Report. He noted that 32,000 jobs were lost in November, mainly across major corporations, but said it was more troubling that small businesses had cut 1,20,000 workers.

He warned that this pattern marks only the start of a deeper economic downturn. According to him, “bigger layoffs” will begin in 2026 as the global economy enters a recession. For those anxious about job security, he pointed readers to his “Lesson #4 on how to get richer when the economy crashes.”

Earning options and the importance of sales skills Among his suggestions, Kiyosaki said individuals needing immediate income could use their cars to earn through ride-hailing platforms. He added that he personally opts for Uber or Lyft, “especially if I have been partying.” In his view, many employees struggle with sales, yet the ability to sell becomes crucial during harsh economic conditions.

He encouraged people to explore products or business models that can survive a recession and to prepare before 2026. Once the downturn takes hold, he said individuals should approach businesses and demonstrate “how you can expand the business by increasing sales.”

Property crash prediction and investment opportunities Kiyosaki argued that many employees lack the skills to structure deals or secure investor finance. He predicted that both residential and commercial real estate markets will collapse in 2026, creating rare prospects for investors. “Real estate bargains will float to the surface. A number will be ‘deals of a lifetime’ floating to the surface, waiting for you to put the investment and investors together,” he wrote.

He further advised people to avoid returning to university and taking on additional student debt, instead focusing on practical and in-demand trades. According to him, essential roles such as nurses, electricians, plumbers and elderly caregivers will continue to be needed regardless of economic conditions.

Backing gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies Calling the US dollar “FAKE $”, Kiyosaki urged people to safeguard their savings by investing in assets he believes will appreciate over time—gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. He described silver as the “best and most affordable asset”, pointing out that it sat at $57 as of 4 December 2025. He predicted that silver could reach $96 by January 2026 even if a recession begins. “Nobody went broke making a tiny profit… little by little… day after day,” he said.

Network marketing and the impact of AI on jobs In Lesson #3, shared a day earlier, Kiyosaki promoted network marketing as another pathway to build income during a slowing global economy.

He also warned that artificial intelligence could eliminate millions of jobs — including those of highly skilled professionals such as lawyers, doctors, actors and public personalities — saying “anyone can be faked.”