How to make Diwali 2026 images, wishes, greetings from ChatGPT to send on WhatsApp: Online pics step by step guide

Diwali, the festival of lights, is finally here. For millions of Indians, it is one of the most important and eagerly awaited festivals of the year, bringing with it a sense of joy, excitement, and togetherness. As homes light up with diyas and candles and are beautifully decorated, the festive spirit is hard to miss. The excitement is further heightened as markets bustle with shoppers and families come together to celebrate the festival.

It is also a time when people reach out to their friends, relatives, loved ones, and sometimes even those they are not frequently in contact with to share warm wishes, greetings, and festive messages. While many simply write a "Happy Diwali" message with an appropriate emoticon, others spend time creating a customised, colourful Diwali picture or greeting card that they can share on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

If you are among those looking to create something special this year, ChatGPT can help you design personalised Diwali 2026 images and wishes in just a few simple steps.

Here's how you can make Diwali 2026 images with ChatGPT Follow this step-by-step guide to enjoy a seamless experience of creating a customised image with ChatGPT.

1. Open ChatGPT on your mobile phone or laptop and log in to your account.

2. Click on the Images option on the left side of the screen (on the web version) or look for it in the app. Alternatively, you can start a normal chat and directly ask ChatGPT to create an image.

3. Enter a prompt describing the kind of Diwali image you want.

4. Open the generated image and click on Download or Save if you wish to save it to your device. You can also use the Share option on ChatGPT to send the image to your loved ones.

5. If you save the image to your device, open WhatsApp, select the person or group you want to share it with, and attach the saved image.

Apart from creating festive images, users can also turn to ChatGPT to write personalised Diwali wishes and greetings for friends, family members, and colleagues.

Follow these steps: 1. Open ChatGPT on your mobile phone or web browser and log in to your account.

2. Enter a prompt for Diwali wishes. In the chat box, type a prompt asking the AI chatbot to generate Diwali greetings. You can also specify the kind of messages you want, depending on whom you wish to send them to.

3. Ask for personalised greetings. You can make the messages more personal by mentioning the recipient. For instance, ask ChatGPT to write a special Diwali wish for your parents, friends, colleagues, relatives, or someone close to you.

4. Refine and edit your message until you are satisfied with it.

5. Copy and paste the message into your WhatsApp chats once you are happy with the greeting.

Additionally, users can also ask ChatGPT to combine a personalised greeting with a festive image, creating a ready-to-share Diwali card for WhatsApp.

A look at some prompts to create Diwali 2026 images and greetings with ChatGPT 1. Create a beautiful traditional Diwali 2026 greeting card featuring glowing clay diyas, colourful rangoli, marigold flowers, and decorative lights. Use a rich red and golden colour palette. Add the words "Happy Diwali 2026" in elegant lettering. Make the design festive and suitable for sharing on WhatsApp.

2. Design a modern and elegant Diwali 2026 greeting image featuring a beautifully lit diya against a dark blue background with subtle golden sparkles. Add the message "May your life shine with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2026!" Use a clean and sophisticated design.

3. Create a warm and colourful Diwali 2026 greeting card showing an Indian family celebrating the festival together at home, surrounded by diyas, flowers, and festive decorations. Add the message "Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Diwali!" Leave space at the bottom to add my name.

4. Generate a vibrant Diwali 2026 greeting card decorated with a beautiful floral rangoli, colourful petals, glowing diyas, and floating flower decorations. Use bright pink, orange, yellow, and gold shades. Include the text "May this Diwali bring new beginnings, happiness and endless blessings."

5. Create a colourful 3D-illustrated Diwali 2026 greeting image featuring glowing diyas, golden lanterns, Indian sweets, decorative lights, and festive ornaments. Give it a cheerful and vibrant look. Add the words "Happy Diwali 2026! May your days be filled with light, love, and laughter." Make it suitable for WhatsApp sharing.

Important tips for creating better Diwali pictures - Specify the format: Ask for a square image for a WhatsApp greeting or a vertical design for a WhatsApp Status.

- Keep the message short: Short text is easier to fit into a greeting image. Check spelling and wording before sharing.

- Personalise the design: Include a name, family greeting, or a short message.

- Try different styles: Ask ChatGPT for traditional, minimalist, colourful, or illustrated versions.