How to make Diwali 2026 images, wishes, greetings from Gemini AI to send on WhatsApp: Online pics step-by-step guide

For those looking to send original messages to colleagues, friends, and family, AI tools like Google Gemini can be used to generate personalised texts and unique images.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Gemini can create vibrant, high-resolution visual greetings that make your Diwali wishes stand out in crowded WhatsApp feeds.
Gemini can create vibrant, high-resolution visual greetings that make your Diwali wishes stand out in crowded WhatsApp feeds.(Gemini)

Happy Diwali! Make the festival even more special by integrating artificial intelligence to create customised digital wishes, surpassing generic Diwali greetings and repetitive forwarded messages that have already started flooding your WhatsApp inbox.

For those looking to send original messages to colleagues, friends, and family, AI tools like Google Gemini can be used to generate personalised texts and unique images.

Also Read | Gold prices today, 8 Nov: Check city-wise rates of 24K, 22K gold on Diwali 2026

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the AI platform to craft bespoke Diwali greetings for your WhatsApp chats.

How to generate personalised Diwali text wishes?

To create a customised text greeting, users must give the AI a clear, specific prompt about tone, recipient, and length.

Here's how you can generate personalised Diwali text wishes:

  • Open the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or visit gemini.google.com on your browser and log in with your Google account.
  • In the chat box, draft your prompt by typing exactly what you need. Instead of a basic "Give me a Diwali wish," be specific. For example: "Write a warm, 50-word Diwali wish for my colleagues, wishing them prosperity and success in the coming year."
  • If the first result is too formal or too casual, you can ask Gemini to "make it funnier," "translate it into Hindi," or "make it sound more poetic."
  • Once you are satisfied with the text, click the copy icon beneath the response, open WhatsApp, and paste it into your desired chat.

Also Read | Diwali 2026: 5 ways to avoid fake loan app fraud and online scams today

Example for professional greetings

Custom Prompt: “Write a 40-word, professional Diwali wish for my client, thanking them for their partnership and wishing them and their team success, peace, and prosperity.”

Result: “Wishing you, your family, and the entire team a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali! Thank you for your continued partnership and trust. May this festival of lights bring new opportunities, success, and peace to your endeavours. Have a joyful celebration! 🪔✨”

How to create AI-generated Diwali images?

Gemini can create vibrant, high-resolution visual greetings that make your Diwali wishes stand out in crowded WhatsApp feeds.

  • In the same chat box, explicitly ask Gemini to generate an image. Use descriptive keywords detailing the setting, lighting, and elements you want included.
  • A prompt like "Generate a realistic, vibrant image of a traditional Indian courtyard lit up with hundreds of clay diyas, decorated with orange marigold flowers under a starry night sky" yields far better results than just "Diwali image."
  • Gemini will typically generate a few variations. Tap on the image you like best to view it in full screen, then click the download icon to save it to your device's gallery.
  • Open WhatsApp, tap the attachment icon in your chat, select the downloaded image from your gallery, and paste your generated text wish into the caption box before hitting send.

Also Read | Diwali 2026 Muhurat Trading: Centrum recommends 5 stocks to buy today

Pro-tip for the best results

Combine your text and image prompts to match themes. If you generate a modern, minimalist digital Diwali card, pair it with a crisp, contemporary text wish.

By experimenting with different prompts, you can ensure that every family member, friend, and colleague receives a completely original greeting this festive season.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Artificial Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.

HomeNewsTrendsHow to make Diwali 2026 images, wishes, greetings from Gemini AI to send on WhatsApp: Online pics step-by-step guide
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.