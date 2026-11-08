How to make Diwali 2026 images, wishes, greetings from Gemini AI to send on WhatsApp: Online pics step-by-step guide

Happy Diwali! Make the festival even more special by integrating artificial intelligence to create customised digital wishes, surpassing generic Diwali greetings and repetitive forwarded messages that have already started flooding your WhatsApp inbox.
For those looking to send original messages to colleagues, friends, and family, AI tools like Google Gemini can be used to generate personalised texts and unique images.
Here is a step-by-step guide to using the AI platform to craft bespoke Diwali greetings for your WhatsApp chats.
To create a customised text greeting, users must give the AI a clear, specific prompt about tone, recipient, and length.
Here's how you can generate personalised Diwali text wishes:
Custom Prompt: “Write a 40-word, professional Diwali wish for my client, thanking them for their partnership and wishing them and their team success, peace, and prosperity.”
Result: “Wishing you, your family, and the entire team a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali! Thank you for your continued partnership and trust. May this festival of lights bring new opportunities, success, and peace to your endeavours. Have a joyful celebration! 🪔✨”
Gemini can create vibrant, high-resolution visual greetings that make your Diwali wishes stand out in crowded WhatsApp feeds.
Combine your text and image prompts to match themes. If you generate a modern, minimalist digital Diwali card, pair it with a crisp, contemporary text wish.
By experimenting with different prompts, you can ensure that every family member, friend, and colleague receives a completely original greeting this festive season.